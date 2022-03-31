How to Watch Sharks at Coyotes

The Sharks take on the Coyotes on Wednesday night in this exciting NHL matchup.

The Sharks' season has been impressive, but they've kept with the pack. They rank No. 12 in the West and sit just 10 points out of playoff contention.

That is not close to putting them in the race, but it is also not far enough away to count them out as a team that could make a push late in the year, especially if they get on a winning streak.

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Timo Meier leads the team in points with 30 goals and 35 assists. He is over 11 points higher than anyone else on his team.

The Coyotes haven't had much of a season. They are just 20-41-5 this year with a measly 45 points, which is the last in the entire league.

On top of that, they rank near the bottom in almost every category: No. 31 in goals scored, No. 29 in goals scored against, No. 31 in conversions of power plays, No. 29 in stoppage of power plays and No. 30 in penalty minutes.

