How to Watch Sharks at Sabres

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sharks look to snap a two-game losing streak Thursday when they take on the Sabres in Buffalo,

The Sharks came out of the COVID-19 pause with two straight home wins, including a crazy 8-7 shootout victory over the Coyotes. Since then, though, they have lost two straight road games to the Penguins and Red Wings in which they have given up 14 total goals.

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Live stream the San Jose Sharks at Buffalo Sabres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Thursday, they head to Buffalo for the third of a four-game road trip looking to get that first win on the trip.

The Sabres will look to send San Jose home with its third straight loss but will have to snap a four-game losing streak of their own.

Buffalo has continued to struggle out of the pause, as it has now won just five games in its last 31. 

The Sabres weren't expected to do much this year, but they started 5-1-1. There was a glimmer of hope.

Even with the losses, though, they have been competitive lately, as five of their last six losses have come by just one goal.

Thursday, they hope they can take advantage of a leaky Sharks defense and get a big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
6
2022

San Jose Sharks at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
