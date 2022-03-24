How to Watch Sharks at Oilers

The Oilers look to get back to their winning ways when they host the Sharks on Thursday night.

If the playoffs started today, the Oilers would play their division opponent, the Kings, in the first round. Bringing back the Wayne Gretzky nostalgia makes it easy enough to root for this matchup. It's been a big turnaround that Edmonton even has a 79% chance to make the playoffs considering it just fired its head coach last month.

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 24, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

The Oilers will be trying to end a two-game losing streak after a brief road trip. Before that, they had won five games in a row and will look to gain some momentum going back to Edmonton. They lost to the best team in hockey in overtime against the Avalanche but also lost to the Stars in a lopsided third period where they gave up three goals. Connor McDavid was a difference-maker anyway, notching two assists, but it wasn't enough as Edmonton has to tighten up on defense against the Sharks.

The Sharks have a less than 1% chance of making the playoffs entering this game so you know they will look to spoil Edmonton's night. They did just that in their last game against the Flames, who are leading the Pacific division. They were down 3-1 very late in the second but scored three unanswered goals to stun the Flames.

Can they do it in back-to-back games?

