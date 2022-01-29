How to Watch Sharks at Panthers

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sharks go for their second straight road win on Saturday evening when they play the Panthers on Saturday night.

The Sharks head to Florida to play the second of a four-game road trip. San Jose won the first game on Wednesday when it beat the Capitals 4-1.

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Florida Panthers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

Live stream the San Jose Sharks at Florida Panthers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was just the Sharks' second in their last six games and improved their record to 22-19-2. They now find themselves in fourth pace in the Pacific Division as they continue to fight for a playoff spot.

Saturday night, they get a tough test against a very good Panthers team who has won two straight.

The Panthers took care of the Golden Knights on Thursday when they beat them 4-1. It was the second straight win as they beat the Jets 5-3 in the last game of their five-game road trip.

Florida will go back on the road after this game for four straight starting with the Blue Jackets on Monday.

It hasn't really mattered where the Panthers have played this year as they are 30-9-5 and are in first place in the Pacific Division. They have been great all year and look like one of the favorites to get out of the Eastern Conference.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

San Jose Sharks at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Jan 27, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with left wing Anthony Duclair (10) and left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
