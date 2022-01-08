Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The two NHL conferences meet, as the Flyers welcome in the Sharks from San Jose on Saturday night.

The Sharks are 18-16-1 this season and just snapped a two-game road losing streak against the Sabres on Thursday on the back of three goals from Tomáš Hertl, Timo Meier, and Matt Nieto. 

The Flyers were playing a few men down in their last game. Two of their starters were injured, and four of them were on the COVID-19 list. They ended up losing 6-2 to their Pennsylvania rival, the Penguins.

That brings Philadelphia to a 13-15-6 record and sixth place in the Metropolitan division. 

Even with only two goals, Philadelphia's leading scorer Cam Atkinson found a way to add another one to his total. He has 14 goals and 11 assists on 100 shots on goal.

San Jose is led by Hertl, who has 17 goals in 96 shots on goal. Meier has 14 goals and 22 assists as well.

Both of these teams find themselves in the middle of the pack in their respective conferences. San Jose is one point out of playoff contention. Philadelphia is four points out of contention.

