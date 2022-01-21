How to Watch Sharks at Kraken

The Kraken host the Sharks on Thursday night looking to win their second straight game.

The Kraken snapped a nine-game losing streak Monday when they beat the Blackhawks 3-2 in a shootout. It was the first win for Seattle since Dec. 14 and just its 11th win of the year.

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

It was a big win for the Kraken, as they were going through their worst stretch of hockey of the year. The win also kept the Blackhawks from winning their fourth straight game.

Thursday, the Kraken will look to get their second straight win for just the fourth time this year against a Sharks team who is coming off a 6-2 win against the Kings.

San Jose snapped a two-game losing streak with the win and also stopped a red-hot Kings team.

The Sharks are now 21-17-2 and in fourth place in the Pacific Division. It is a loaded division and one the Sharks are trying to stay near the top of.

Thursday night, they will look to get their second straight win and keep the Kraken from also getting to a second straight win.

