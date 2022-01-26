How to Watch Sharks at Capitals

James Reimer and the Sharks travel to face the Capitals and Alex Ovechkin on Tuesday.

The Sharks are holding on by a thread to the last spot in the playoffs for the Western Conference. At No. 8 with 44 points, they are three points behind the Kings and the Ducks and two points ahead of the Flames and Stars.

San Jose ranks No. 19 in goals scored with 114 and No. 23 in goals scored against with 130. It is actually impressive that the team is still in playoff range with those rankings. It also ranks No. 9 in penalty kill percentage, only giving up goals on 17.1% of power plays.

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Arena

The Capitals are in a similar position in the Eastern Conference. They are 23-10-9 and rank No. 5 in the conference. They are one point behind the Hurricanes and two points in front of the Maple Leafs.

They haven't been stellar as of late, losing seven of their last 10 games including losses to the Wild, Blue, Bruins and Canucks. This team scores at will, ranking No. 6 in goals scored with 137 on the season.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Caps with 58 points (29 goals and 29 assists) on the season. They have 14 players with double-digit points this season.

