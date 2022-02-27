San Jose Sharks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins (30-17-4) visit the San Jose Sharks (23-22-6) during Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:00 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Bruins sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Boston

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for Boston vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 5.5

Boston and San Jose Stats

The Bruins are 22nd in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Sharks are 21st in goals conceded (3.1).

The Sharks are 24th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Bruins are 12th in goals conceded (2.8).

In terms of goal differential, Boston is 0 on the season (15th in NHL).

San Jose's goal differential is -23 on the season (23rd in the NHL).

The Sharks have conceded 19 power-play goals (second in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

The Bruins have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.4% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 20.1% of opportunities).

Boston Impact Players

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, who has scored 50 points in 51 games (28 goals and 22 assists).

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) to the team.

Patrice Bergeron has scored 13 goals and added 24 assists through 47 games for Boston.

Linus Ullmark has allowed 72 goals (2.76 goals against average) and racked up 725 saves.

Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 23 goals and 29 assists in 46 games for San Jose add up to 52 total points on the season.

Tomas Hertl is one of the top contributors for San Jose with 42 total points (0.8 per game), with 22 goals and 20 assists in 51 games.

Logan Couture is a crucial contributor on offense for San Jose with 18 goals and 20 assists.

Adin Hill has a .901 save percentage (36th in the league), with 558 total saves, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Nicolas Meloche: Day To Day (Illness), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

