San Jose Sharks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

The Boston Bruins (30-17-4) visit the San Jose Sharks (23-22-6) during Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:00 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Bruins sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Boston
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Betting Information for Boston vs. San Jose
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
5.5
Boston and San Jose Stats
- The Bruins are 22nd in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Sharks are 21st in goals conceded (3.1).
- The Sharks are 24th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Bruins are 12th in goals conceded (2.8).
- In terms of goal differential, Boston is 0 on the season (15th in NHL).
- San Jose's goal differential is -23 on the season (23rd in the NHL).
- The Sharks have conceded 19 power-play goals (second in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).
- The Bruins have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.4% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 20.1% of opportunities).
Boston Impact Players
- One of Boston's top offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, who has scored 50 points in 51 games (28 goals and 22 assists).
- Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) to the team.
- Patrice Bergeron has scored 13 goals and added 24 assists through 47 games for Boston.
- Linus Ullmark has allowed 72 goals (2.76 goals against average) and racked up 725 saves.
Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier's 23 goals and 29 assists in 46 games for San Jose add up to 52 total points on the season.
- Tomas Hertl is one of the top contributors for San Jose with 42 total points (0.8 per game), with 22 goals and 20 assists in 51 games.
- Logan Couture is a crucial contributor on offense for San Jose with 18 goals and 20 assists.
- Adin Hill has a .901 save percentage (36th in the league), with 558 total saves, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Nicolas Meloche: Day To Day (Illness), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)
