San Jose Sharks vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

    The Thursday NHL schedule features the Buffalo Sabres (10-17-6) hosting the San Jose Sharks (17-15-1) at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Sabres sit in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with 26 points and the Sharks are 11th in the Western Conference with 35 points.

    How to Watch Buffalo vs. San Jose

    Betting Information for Buffalo vs. San Jose

    Buffalo and San Jose Stats

    • The Sabres score 2.6 goals per game (87 in 33 games), and the Sharks give up 3.1 (101 in 33).
    • The Sharks are 19th in the NHL in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Sabres are 27th on defense (3.5 against).
    • Buffalo is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -28 (-0.8 per game).
    • San Jose has a -8 goal differential on the season, 20th in the league.
    • The Sabres have scored 16 power-play goals (14th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 14 goals on power-plays (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
    • The Sharks have scored 15 power-play goals (19th in league in power-play percentage), and the Sabres have conceded 17 while short-handed (18th in penalty-kill percentage).

    San Jose Impact Players

    • Timo Meier has scored 13 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 21 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the San Jose offense with 34 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 4.1 shots per game, shooting 10.9%.
    • Logan Couture is a leading scorer for San Jose with 29 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 17 assists in 32 games.
    • Tomas Hertl's 16 goals and nine assists add up to 25 points this season.
    • James Reimer has 514 saves (25.7 per game) while allowing 45 goals (2.3 per game) with a .919 save percentage (14th in the league).
    • Adin Hill has a .900 save percentage, recording 388 saves (22.8 per game) and giving up 43 goals (2.5 per game).

    Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Health Protocols), Lane Pederson: Out (Health Protocols), Logan Couture: Day To Day (Health and Safety Protocols)

    Buffalo Impact Players

    • One of Buffalo's top offensive players this season is Tage Thompson, who has scored 22 points in 33 games (12 goals and 10 assists).
    • Rasmus Dahlin has 21 points (0.6 per game), scoring six goals and adding 15 assists.
    • Kyle Okposo has seven goals and 14 assists for Buffalo.
    • Dustin Tokarski has conceded 42 goals (3.0 per game) and racked up 391 saves (27.9 per game) with a .903 save percentage (34th in the league).
    • Buffalo also makes use of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in goal. He has conceded 18 goals (2.6 per game) and racked up 229 saves (32.7 per game), with a .927 save percentage.

    Sabres Injuries: Kyle Okposo: Out (COVID-19), Peyton Krebs: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Jacob Bryson: Out (COVID-19), Alex Tuch: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Casey Fitzgerald: Out (COVID-19), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Anders Bjork: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Colin Miller: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    San Jose Sharks at Buffalo Sabres

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

