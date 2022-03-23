San Jose Sharks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the third period at Rogers Arena. The Flames won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (38-16-8) and the San Jose Sharks (27-27-8) meet in Calgary, Alberta on March 22, 2022 at Scotiabank Saddledome, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Flames rank second and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. San Jose

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Scotiabank Saddledome

Betting Information for Calgary vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Flames -1.5 6

Calgary and San Jose Stats

The Flames are sixth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.4), and the Sharks are 19th in goals allowed (3.1).

The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (161 in 62 games), and the Flames concede 2.4 (149 in 62).

Calgary is third in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +64.

San Jose is 23rd in the NHL in goal differential, at -32 (-0.5 per game).

The Flames have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 23.4% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.9% of penalties).

The Flames have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.2% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 19.1% of opportunities).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has scored 26 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 33 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the San Jose offense with 59 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 4.3 shots per game, shooting 10.7%.

Tomas Hertl has racked up 49 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 25 goals and 24 assists.

Logan Couture is a key contributor on offense for San Jose with 20 goals and 26 assists.

Adin Hill has allowed 61 goals (2.7 goals against average) and amassed 587 saves with a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

Calgary Impact Players

One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Johnny Gaudreau, who has scored 80 points in 62 games (28 goals and 52 assists).

Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's top contributors through 62 games, with 29 goals and 45 assists.

Elias Lindholm has 64 total points for Calgary, with 31 goals and 33 assists.

Jacob Markstrom has a 2.1 goals against average, and 1269 saves. His .928 save percentage is second-best in the league.

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)

