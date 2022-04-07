How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 5, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (41-19-9) hit the ice against the San Jose Sharks (29-31-9) during Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Flames are second in the Western Conference (91 points), and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference (67 points).

How to Watch San Jose vs. Calgary

Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for Calgary vs. San Jose

Favorite Moneyline Total Flames -244 6

Calgary and San Jose Stats

The Flames put up 3.5 goals per game (239 in 69 games), and the Sharks concede 3.2 (218 in 69).

The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Flames concede 2.5 (second).

Calgary has a +67 goal differential on the season, second in the league.

San Jose is -38 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the NHL.

The Flames have scored 46 power-play goals (ninth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 27 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).

The Sharks have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 19.1% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.4% of penalties).

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau is one of Calgary's top contributors (95 total points), having amassed 34 goals and 61 assists.

Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing 85 points (32 goals, 53 assists) to the team.

Elias Lindholm's 70 points this season have come via 35 goals and 35 assists.

Jacob Markstrom has conceded 119 goals (2.2 goals against average) and recorded 1449 saves with a .924 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Calle Jarnkrok: Day To Day (Illness), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: Out (Upper Body)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has collected 31 goals and 37 assists in 64 games for San Jose, good for 68 points.

Tomas Hertl has helped lead the attack for San Jose this season with 27 goals and 31 assists.

Logan Couture has earned 22 goals on the season, adding 26 assists.

James Reimer has played 42 games this season, conceding 106 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 1145 saves and a .915 save percentage (16th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)

