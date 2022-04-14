Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates past Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (29-33-10) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-38-11) as a part of Thursday's NHL slate, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Sharks rank 13th in the Western Conference with 68 points and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference with 59 points.

How to Watch Chicago vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: United Center
San Jose and Chicago Stats

  • On average, the Sharks score 2.6 goals in a game (29th in league), and the Blackhawks allow 3.5 (26th).
  • The Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals per game (190 in 73 games), and the Sharks concede 3.2 (227 in 72).
  • San Jose is 24th in the NHL in goal differential, at -43 (-0.6 per game).
  • Chicago is -68 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the league.
  • The Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.2% of penalties).
  • The Blackhawks have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 20.6% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.0% of penalties).

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane drives the offense for Chicago with 82 points (1.2 per game), with 23 goals and 59 assists in 69 games (playing 21:39 per game).
  • Alex DeBrincat has collected 67 points this season, with 39 goals and 28 assists.
  • Chicago's Seth Jones is among the leading scorers on the team with 47 total points (five goals and 42 assists).
  • Kevin Lankinen has 656 saves while giving up 84 goals (3.7 goals against average) with an .886 save percentage (52nd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier is one of San Jose's top contributors (70 total points), having amassed 31 goals and 39 assists.
  • Tomas Hertl has 28 goals and 31 assists to total 59 points (0.8 per game).
  • Logan Couture has scored 23 goals and added 26 assists through 67 games for San Jose.
  • James Reimer has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1177 saves. His .915 save percentage ranks 14th in the league.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)

Sharks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/7/2022

Flames

L 4-2

Home

+160

4/9/2022

Canucks

L 4-2

Away

+128

4/12/2022

Predators

L 1-0

Away

+173

4/14/2022

Blackhawks

-

Away

-122

4/16/2022

Stars

-

Away

-

4/17/2022

Wild

-

Away

-

4/19/2022

Blue Jackets

-

Home

-

Blackhawks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/7/2022

Kraken

L 2-0

Home

-152

4/10/2022

Stars

L 6-4

Home

+139

4/12/2022

Kings

L 5-2

Home

+126

4/14/2022

Sharks

-

Home

+102

4/16/2022

Predators

-

Away

-

4/18/2022

Flames

-

Home

-

4/20/2022

Coyotes

-

Away

-

How To Watch

April
14
2022

San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
