San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the overtime session at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (30-35-12) host the Chicago Blackhawks (26-41-11) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on April 23, 2022, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Sharks rank 13th while the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Chicago

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for San Jose vs. Chicago

DateHomeAwayResult

4/14/2022

Blackhawks

Sharks

5-4 (F/SO) CHI

11/28/2021

Blackhawks

Sharks

2-0 SJ

San Jose and Chicago Stats

  • On average, the Sharks score 2.6 goals in a game (31st in NHL), and the Blackhawks concede 3.6 (26th).
  • On average, the Blackhawks post 2.6 goals in a game (27th in NHL), and the Sharks concede 3.2 (20th).
  • San Jose is -46 overall in goal differential this season, 24th in the NHL.
  • Chicago has a -74 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
  • The Sharks have scored 38 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 52 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Blackhawks have scored 47 power-play goals (19th in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 30 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has been a big player for San Jose this season, with 73 points in 72 games.
  • Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's most productive contributors through 77 games, with 28 goals and 34 assists.
  • Brent Burns' 51 points this season have come via nine goals and 42 assists.
  • James Reimer has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .913 save percentage (14th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane's 26 goals and 64 assists in 74 games for Chicago add up to 90 total points on the season.
  • Alex DeBrincat has racked up 76 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 40 goals and 36 assists.
  • Seth Jones' five goals and 45 assists add up to 50 points this season.
  • Kevin Lankinen has played 29 games this season, conceding 98 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 782 saves and an .889 save percentage (49th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Day To Day (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

