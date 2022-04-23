San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose Sharks (30-35-12) host the Chicago Blackhawks (26-41-11) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on April 23, 2022, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Sharks rank 13th while the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Head-to-head results for San Jose vs. Chicago
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/14/2022
Blackhawks
Sharks
5-4 (F/SO) CHI
11/28/2021
Blackhawks
Sharks
2-0 SJ
San Jose and Chicago Stats
- On average, the Sharks score 2.6 goals in a game (31st in NHL), and the Blackhawks concede 3.6 (26th).
- On average, the Blackhawks post 2.6 goals in a game (27th in NHL), and the Sharks concede 3.2 (20th).
- San Jose is -46 overall in goal differential this season, 24th in the NHL.
- Chicago has a -74 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
- The Sharks have scored 38 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 52 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Blackhawks have scored 47 power-play goals (19th in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 30 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier has been a big player for San Jose this season, with 73 points in 72 games.
- Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's most productive contributors through 77 games, with 28 goals and 34 assists.
- Brent Burns' 51 points this season have come via nine goals and 42 assists.
- James Reimer has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .913 save percentage (14th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane's 26 goals and 64 assists in 74 games for Chicago add up to 90 total points on the season.
- Alex DeBrincat has racked up 76 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 40 goals and 36 assists.
- Seth Jones' five goals and 45 assists add up to 50 points this season.
- Kevin Lankinen has played 29 games this season, conceding 98 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 782 saves and an .889 save percentage (49th in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Day To Day (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
How To Watch
April
23
2022
Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
