San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the overtime session at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (30-35-12) host the Chicago Blackhawks (26-41-11) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on April 23, 2022, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Sharks rank 13th while the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Chicago

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Head-to-head results for San Jose vs. Chicago

Date Home Away Result 4/14/2022 Blackhawks Sharks 5-4 (F/SO) CHI 11/28/2021 Blackhawks Sharks 2-0 SJ

San Jose and Chicago Stats

On average, the Sharks score 2.6 goals in a game (31st in NHL), and the Blackhawks concede 3.6 (26th).

On average, the Blackhawks post 2.6 goals in a game (27th in NHL), and the Sharks concede 3.2 (20th).

San Jose is -46 overall in goal differential this season, 24th in the NHL.

Chicago has a -74 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.

The Sharks have scored 38 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 52 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Blackhawks have scored 47 power-play goals (19th in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 30 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has been a big player for San Jose this season, with 73 points in 72 games.

Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's most productive contributors through 77 games, with 28 goals and 34 assists.

Brent Burns' 51 points this season have come via nine goals and 42 assists.

James Reimer has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .913 save percentage (14th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane's 26 goals and 64 assists in 74 games for Chicago add up to 90 total points on the season.

Alex DeBrincat has racked up 76 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 40 goals and 36 assists.

Seth Jones' five goals and 45 assists add up to 50 points this season.

Kevin Lankinen has played 29 games this season, conceding 98 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 782 saves and an .889 save percentage (49th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Day To Day (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

