How to Watch Sharks at Avalanche

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sharks will travel to Colorado to take on the Avalanche in what should be a very entertaining Thursday night NHL matchup.

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season starting to wind down, fans are already starting to look ahead to the playoffs. At this point in the year, teams are jockeying for seeding and for the ability to get into the postseason. One intriguing game to watch on Thursday night will feature the Sharks traveling to Colorado to take on the Avalanche.

How to Watch the San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream the San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Sharks are 29-29-8 and are very much fighting for their postseason lives. San Jose needs to find a way to string a few wins together if it wants to get into the playoffs. In their last game, the Sharks ended up losing to the Coyotes by a final score of 5-2.

On the other side of this matchup, the Avalanche have gone 47-14-6 this season. Colorado is a very serious Stanley Cup contender this season and will look to finish off the regular season strong. The Avalanche are fresh off of a big 2-1 win over the Flames in their last game.

This should be a very entertaining matchup between two talented squads. While the Avalanche are in a great position and are favored to win this game, the Sharks are playing with a sense of desperation and will put up a huge fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

