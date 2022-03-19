San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) controls the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Friday includes a matchup in San Jose, California between the Colorado Avalanche (43-13-5) and San Jose Sharks (26-26-8) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Colorado

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Colorado vs. San Jose

Avalanche vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Avalanche

-1.5

6.5

Colorado and San Jose Stats

  • The Avalanche are second in the NHL in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Sharks are 19th on defense (3.1 against).
  • The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (154 in 60 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (169 in 61).
  • Colorado is +64 overall in terms of goals this season, second in the league.
  • San Jose is 23rd in the NHL in goal differential, at -32 (-0.5 per game).
  • The Avalanche have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.9% of penalties).
  • The Sharks have scored 33 power-play goals (19th in league in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 40 while short-handed (20th in penalty-kill percentage).

Colorado Impact Players

  • One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has 73 points (22 goals, 51 assists) and plays an average of 19:19 per game.
  • Mikko Rantanen has 71 points (1.2 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 42 assists.
  • Cale Makar has scored 21 goals and added 45 assists through 57 games for Colorado.
  • Darcy Kuemper has allowed 97 goals (2.41 goals against average) and racked up 1166 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body), Samuel Girard: Out (Lower Body)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier's 58 points are pivotal for San Jose. He has 25 goals and 33 assists in 55 games.
  • Tomas Hertl is a leading scorer for San Jose with 48 total points this season. He has scored 25 goals and added 23 assists in 60 games.
  • Logan Couture's 20 goals and 24 assists add up to 44 points this season.
  • Adin Hill has played 25 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 587 saves and a .906 save percentage (29th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

