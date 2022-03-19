San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NHL action on Friday includes a matchup in San Jose, California between the Colorado Avalanche (43-13-5) and San Jose Sharks (26-26-8) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Colorado

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for Colorado vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Avalanche -1.5 6.5

Colorado and San Jose Stats

The Avalanche are second in the NHL in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Sharks are 19th on defense (3.1 against).

The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (154 in 60 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (169 in 61).

Colorado is +64 overall in terms of goals this season, second in the league.

San Jose is 23rd in the NHL in goal differential, at -32 (-0.5 per game).

The Avalanche have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.9% of penalties).

The Sharks have scored 33 power-play goals (19th in league in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 40 while short-handed (20th in penalty-kill percentage).

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has 73 points (22 goals, 51 assists) and plays an average of 19:19 per game.

Mikko Rantanen has 71 points (1.2 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 42 assists.

Cale Makar has scored 21 goals and added 45 assists through 57 games for Colorado.

Darcy Kuemper has allowed 97 goals (2.41 goals against average) and racked up 1166 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body), Samuel Girard: Out (Lower Body)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 58 points are pivotal for San Jose. He has 25 goals and 33 assists in 55 games.

Tomas Hertl is a leading scorer for San Jose with 48 total points this season. He has scored 25 goals and added 23 assists in 60 games.

Logan Couture's 20 goals and 24 assists add up to 44 points this season.

Adin Hill has played 25 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 587 saves and a .906 save percentage (29th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

