San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) tries to control the puck against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Thursday features a meeting in Denver, Colorado between the Colorado Avalanche (47-14-6) and San Jose Sharks (29-28-8) at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Avalanche sit in first place in the Western Conference with 100 points and the Sharks are 12th in the Western Conference with 66 points.

How to Watch Colorado vs. San Jose

Game Day: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Thursday, March 31, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena

Betting Information for Colorado vs. San Jose

Favorite Moneyline Total Avalanche -335 6

Colorado and San Jose Stats

The Avalanche are scoring 3.8 goals per game (second in league), and the Sharks are conceding 3.1 (20th).

The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (seventh).

In terms of goal differential, Colorado is +68 on the season (second in NHL).

San Jose is -31 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the NHL.

The Avalanche have scored 59 power-play goals (fifth in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 26 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).

The Sharks have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Avalanche have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.4% of penalties).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has scored 30 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 35 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the San Jose offense with 65 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 4.2 shots per game, shooting 11.7%.

Tomas Hertl is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with 54 total points (0.8 per game), with 26 goals and 28 assists in 66 games.

San Jose's Logan Couture is among the top offensive players on the team with 47 total points (21 goals and 26 assists).

James Reimer has allowed 99 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 1090 saves with a .917 save percentage (12th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder), Logan Couture: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Nazem Kadri, who has 81 points (26 goals, 55 assists) and plays an average of 19:14 per game.

Mikko Rantanen is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 79 points (33 goals, 46 assists) to the team.

Cale Makar has 24 goals and 50 assists for Colorado.

Darcy Kuemper has a 2.4 goals against average, and 1283 saves. His .924 save percentage is fifth-best in the league.

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Nathan MacKinnon: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out (Lower Body)

