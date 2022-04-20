San Jose Sharks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

Apr 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) skates the puck past Los Angeles Kings defenseman Olli Maatta (6) in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (29-34-12) take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (35-35-6) during Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Columbus

Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Head-to-head results for San Jose vs. Columbus

Date Home Away Result 12/5/2021 Blue Jackets Sharks 6-4 CBJ

San Jose and Columbus Stats

The Sharks are 30th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Blue Jackets are 29th defensively (3.7 against).

The Blue Jackets are 13th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Sharks are 20th on defense (3.2 against).

San Jose is 24th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -45.

Columbus is -39 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the league.

The Blue Jackets have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.2% of opportunities).

The Sharks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.1% of penalties), and the Blue Jackets have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 17.1% of opportunities).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has been a top contributor on San Jose this season, with 73 points in 70 games.

Tomas Hertl has picked up 62 points (0.8 per game), scoring 28 goals and adding 34 assists.

Brent Burns has scored nine goals and added 41 assists through 75 games for San Jose.

James Reimer has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1228 saves. His .912 save percentage ranks 18th in the league.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Lower-body), Alexander Barabanov: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Columbus Impact Players

Patrik Laine has scored 26 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 30 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Columbus offense with 56 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 15.6%.

Jakub Voracek is a key piece of the offense for Columbus with 55 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added 50 assists in 73 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has 50 points so far, including 24 goals and 26 assists.

Elvis Merzlikins has a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league). He has 1566 saves, and has allowed 164 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Zach Werenski: Day To Day (Upper-body), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Patrik Laine: Day To Day (Upper-body), Yegor Chinakhov: Day To Day (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

