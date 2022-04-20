San Jose Sharks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) skates the puck past Los Angeles Kings defenseman Olli Maatta (6) in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) skates the puck past Los Angeles Kings defenseman Olli Maatta (6) in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (29-34-12) take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (35-35-6) during Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference and the Blue Jackets are 10th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Columbus

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for San Jose vs. Columbus

DateHomeAwayResult

12/5/2021

Blue Jackets

Sharks

6-4 CBJ

12/5/2021

Blue Jackets

Sharks

6-4 CBJ

San Jose and Columbus Stats

  • The Sharks are 30th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Blue Jackets are 29th defensively (3.7 against).
  • The Blue Jackets are 13th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Sharks are 20th on defense (3.2 against).
  • San Jose is 24th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -45.
  • Columbus is -39 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the league.
  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.2% of opportunities).
  • The Sharks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.1% of penalties), and the Blue Jackets have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 17.1% of opportunities).

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has been a top contributor on San Jose this season, with 73 points in 70 games.
  • Tomas Hertl has picked up 62 points (0.8 per game), scoring 28 goals and adding 34 assists.
  • Brent Burns has scored nine goals and added 41 assists through 75 games for San Jose.
  • James Reimer has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1228 saves. His .912 save percentage ranks 18th in the league.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Lower-body), Alexander Barabanov: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Columbus Impact Players

  • Patrik Laine has scored 26 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 30 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Columbus offense with 56 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 15.6%.
  • Jakub Voracek is a key piece of the offense for Columbus with 55 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added 50 assists in 73 games.
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand has 50 points so far, including 24 goals and 26 assists.
  • Elvis Merzlikins has a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league). He has 1566 saves, and has allowed 164 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nathan Gerbe: Out (Hip), Zach Werenski: Day To Day (Upper-body), Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Joonas Korpisalo: Out For Season (Hip), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Patrik Laine: Day To Day (Upper-body), Yegor Chinakhov: Day To Day (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Columbus Blue Jackets at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) circles the bases on his solo home run in front of Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) circles the bases on his solo home run in front of Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) greeted by third baseman Ramon Urias (29) in the third inning after his two run home run against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with shortstop Ramon Urias (29) as he hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates his goal with San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blue Jackets at Sharks

By Matthew Beighle32 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) skates the puck past Los Angeles Kings defenseman Olli Maatta (6) in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) and right wing Timo Meier (28) and left wing Jeffrey Viel (63) celebrates a goal scored by Meier against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (17) controls the puck in front of Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates his goal in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy