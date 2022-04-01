San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (29-29-8) host the Dallas Stars (37-25-3) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on April 2, 2022, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks are 12th (with 66 points) and the Stars eighth (77 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Dallas

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
  Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Dallas

Sharks vs Stars Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Sharks

-

San Jose and Dallas Stats

  • The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (173 in 66 games), and the Stars concede 3.0 (192 in 65).
  • The Stars are 19th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Sharks are 20th defensively (3.1 against).
  • San Jose has a -34 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the league.
  • Dallas has a -4 goal differential on the season, 20th in the NHL.
  • The Stars have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.1% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities).
  • The Stars have scored 44 power-play goals (12th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 26 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

  • One of San Jose's most productive offensive players this season is Timo Meier, who has 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists) and plays an average of 18:48 per game.
  • Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's top contributors through 67 games, with 26 goals and 29 assists.
  • Logan Couture has 21 goals and 26 assists for San Jose.
  • James Reimer has allowed 103 goals (2.79 goals against average) and racked up 1109 saves.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), Jonathan Dahlen: Day To Day (Face)

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski has totaled 24 goals and 41 assists in 66 games for Dallas, good for 65 points.
  • Jason Robertson has racked up 61 points this season, with 31 goals and 30 assists.
  • Roope Hintz's 29 goals and 27 assists add up to 56 points this season.
  • Jake Oettinger has a .916 save percentage (12th in the league). He has 943 saves, and has allowed 86 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Esa Lindell: Day To Day (Upper-body), Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Regional restrictions apply.

