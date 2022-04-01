San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose Sharks (29-29-8) host the Dallas Stars (37-25-3) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on April 2, 2022, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks are 12th (with 66 points) and the Stars eighth (77 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Dallas
- Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Betting Information for San Jose vs. Dallas
San Jose and Dallas Stats
- The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (173 in 66 games), and the Stars concede 3.0 (192 in 65).
- The Stars are 19th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Sharks are 20th defensively (3.1 against).
- San Jose has a -34 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the league.
- Dallas has a -4 goal differential on the season, 20th in the NHL.
- The Stars have conceded 41 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.1% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities).
- The Stars have scored 44 power-play goals (12th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 26 while short-handed (third in penalty-kill percentage).
San Jose Impact Players
- One of San Jose's most productive offensive players this season is Timo Meier, who has 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists) and plays an average of 18:48 per game.
- Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's top contributors through 67 games, with 26 goals and 29 assists.
- Logan Couture has 21 goals and 26 assists for San Jose.
- James Reimer has allowed 103 goals (2.79 goals against average) and racked up 1109 saves.
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), Jonathan Dahlen: Day To Day (Face)
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski has totaled 24 goals and 41 assists in 66 games for Dallas, good for 65 points.
- Jason Robertson has racked up 61 points this season, with 31 goals and 30 assists.
- Roope Hintz's 29 goals and 27 assists add up to 56 points this season.
- Jake Oettinger has a .916 save percentage (12th in the league). He has 943 saves, and has allowed 86 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Stars Injuries: Esa Lindell: Day To Day (Upper-body), Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body)
