Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates his goal with San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates his goal with San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL slate will see the Dallas Stars (42-27-5) square off against the San Jose Sharks (29-33-11), starting at 8:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars rank seventh and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dallas and San Jose Stats

  • The Stars score 2.9 goals per game (213 in 74 games), and the Sharks concede 3.2 (231 in 73).
  • The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (188 in 73 games), and the Stars give up 3.0 (218 in 74).
  • Dallas is -5 overall in goal differential this season, 18th in the NHL.
  • San Jose is 24th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -43.
  • The Stars have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 22.1% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.7% of penalties).
  • The Stars have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.9% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.7% of opportunities).

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has scored 32 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 40 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the San Jose offense with 72 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 4.3 shots per game, shooting 10.9%.
  • Tomas Hertl has amassed 61 points this season, with 28 goals and 33 assists.
  • San Jose's Logan Couture is among the leading scorers on the team with 50 total points (23 goals and 27 assists).
  • James Reimer has allowed 113 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 1205 saves with a .914 save percentage (14th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (73 total points), having collected 27 goals and 46 assists.
  • Jason Robertson has 70 points (1.1 per game), scoring 36 goals and adding 34 assists.
  • Roope Hintz has 64 total points for Dallas, with 32 goals and 32 assists.
  • Jake Oettinger has conceded 100 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 1064 saves with a .914 save percentage (14th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Stars Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/10/2022

Blackhawks

W 6-4

Away

-163

4/12/2022

Lightning

W 1-0

Home

+136

4/14/2022

Wild

L 3-2

Home

+105

4/16/2022

Sharks

-

Home

-236

4/18/2022

Canucks

-

Away

-

4/20/2022

Oilers

-

Away

-

4/21/2022

Flames

-

Away

-

Sharks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/9/2022

Canucks

L 4-2

Away

+128

4/12/2022

Predators

L 1-0

Away

+173

4/14/2022

Blackhawks

L 5-4

Away

-123

4/16/2022

Stars

-

Away

+193

4/17/2022

Wild

-

Away

-

4/19/2022

Blue Jackets

-

Home

-

4/21/2022

Blues

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

San Jose Sharks at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18091808
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Kraken

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Apr 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Seattle Kraken forward Victor Rask (49) celebrates his goal with forward Yanni Gourde (37) against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates his goal with the bench in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 20, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Fredy Montero (12) moves the ball against Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) during the second half at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Guadalajara Chivas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_6485854
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

How to Watch Team Orange vs Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1011305956h
AHL Hockey

How to Watch AHL Hockey: Colorado Eagles at Tucson Roadrunners

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18052055
MLS

How to Watch Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami CF

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1006970260h
Liga MX

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Guadalajara

By Rafael Urbina16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy