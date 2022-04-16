How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates his goal with San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL slate will see the Dallas Stars (42-27-5) square off against the San Jose Sharks (29-33-11), starting at 8:00 PM ET at American Airlines Center. The Stars rank seventh and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. San Jose

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: American Airlines Center

Arena: American Airlines Center

Dallas and San Jose Stats

The Stars score 2.9 goals per game (213 in 74 games), and the Sharks concede 3.2 (231 in 73).

The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (188 in 73 games), and the Stars give up 3.0 (218 in 74).

Dallas is -5 overall in goal differential this season, 18th in the NHL.

San Jose is 24th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -43.

The Stars have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 22.1% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 28 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.7% of penalties).

The Stars have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.9% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.7% of opportunities).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has scored 32 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 40 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the San Jose offense with 72 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 4.3 shots per game, shooting 10.9%.

Tomas Hertl has amassed 61 points this season, with 28 goals and 33 assists.

San Jose's Logan Couture is among the leading scorers on the team with 50 total points (23 goals and 27 assists).

James Reimer has allowed 113 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 1205 saves with a .914 save percentage (14th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (73 total points), having collected 27 goals and 46 assists.

Jason Robertson has 70 points (1.1 per game), scoring 36 goals and adding 34 assists.

Roope Hintz has 64 total points for Dallas, with 32 goals and 32 assists.

Jake Oettinger has conceded 100 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 1064 saves with a .914 save percentage (14th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Stars Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/10/2022 Blackhawks W 6-4 Away -163 4/12/2022 Lightning W 1-0 Home +136 4/14/2022 Wild L 3-2 Home +105 4/16/2022 Sharks - Home -236 4/18/2022 Canucks - Away - 4/20/2022 Oilers - Away - 4/21/2022 Flames - Away -

Sharks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/9/2022 Canucks L 4-2 Away +128 4/12/2022 Predators L 1-0 Away +173 4/14/2022 Blackhawks L 5-4 Away -123 4/16/2022 Stars - Away +193 4/17/2022 Wild - Away - 4/19/2022 Blue Jackets - Home - 4/21/2022 Blues - Home -

