San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Red Wings (15-14-3) host the San Jose Sharks (17-14-1) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on January 4, 2022, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Red Wings rank eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are 10th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Detroit vs. San Jose

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Detroit vs. San Jose

Detroit and San Jose Stats

On average, the Red Wings post 2.8 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Sharks give up 2.9 (16th).

On average, the Sharks post 2.8 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Red Wings concede 3.3 (23rd).

Detroit is 24th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -19.

San Jose is 20th in the NHL in goal differential, at -5 (-0.2 per game).

The Sharks have conceded 13 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Red Wings have scored 13 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).

The Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 17.3% of opportunities), and the Red Wings have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 13 goals and 18 assists in 28 games for San Jose add up to 31 total points on the season.

Logan Couture is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with 28 total points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games.

Tomas Hertl's 16 goals and nine assists add up to 25 points this season.

James Reimer has given up 39 goals (2.1 per game) and collected 503 saves (26.5 per game) with a .928 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Adin Hill has a .900 save percentage, making 388 total saves (24.3 per game) and giving up 43 goals (2.7 per game).

Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin is one of Detroit's leading contributors (29 total points), having put up 15 goals and 14 assists.

Lucas Raymond has totaled 28 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 18 assists.

Moritz Seider has scored three goals and added 18 assists through 33 games for Detroit.

Alex Nedeljkovic concedes 2.5 goals per game and racks up 26.9 saves per outing.

Thomas Greiss has conceded 43 goals (2.9 per game) and recorded 366 saves (24.4 per game) with an .895 save percentage (43rd in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out (COVID-19), Michael Rasmussen: Out (COVID-19), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

