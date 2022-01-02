San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Red Wings (15-14-3) host the San Jose Sharks (17-14-1) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on January 4, 2022, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Red Wings rank eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are 10th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Detroit vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Detroit vs. San Jose
Detroit and San Jose Stats
- On average, the Red Wings post 2.8 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Sharks give up 2.9 (16th).
- On average, the Sharks post 2.8 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Red Wings concede 3.3 (23rd).
- Detroit is 24th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -19.
- San Jose is 20th in the NHL in goal differential, at -5 (-0.2 per game).
- The Sharks have conceded 13 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Red Wings have scored 13 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).
- The Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 17.3% of opportunities), and the Red Wings have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties).
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier's 13 goals and 18 assists in 28 games for San Jose add up to 31 total points on the season.
- Logan Couture is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with 28 total points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games.
- Tomas Hertl's 16 goals and nine assists add up to 25 points this season.
- James Reimer has given up 39 goals (2.1 per game) and collected 503 saves (26.5 per game) with a .928 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
- Adin Hill has a .900 save percentage, making 388 total saves (24.3 per game) and giving up 43 goals (2.7 per game).
Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)
Detroit Impact Players
- Dylan Larkin is one of Detroit's leading contributors (29 total points), having put up 15 goals and 14 assists.
- Lucas Raymond has totaled 28 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 18 assists.
- Moritz Seider has scored three goals and added 18 assists through 33 games for Detroit.
- Alex Nedeljkovic concedes 2.5 goals per game and racks up 26.9 saves per outing.
- Thomas Greiss has conceded 43 goals (2.9 per game) and recorded 366 saves (24.4 per game) with an .895 save percentage (43rd in the league).
Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out (COVID-19), Michael Rasmussen: Out (COVID-19), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
