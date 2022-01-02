San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

    The Detroit Red Wings (15-14-3) host the San Jose Sharks (17-14-1) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on January 4, 2022, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Red Wings rank eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are 10th in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Detroit vs. San Jose

    • Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Detroit vs. San Jose

    Red Wings vs Sharks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Detroit and San Jose Stats

    • On average, the Red Wings post 2.8 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Sharks give up 2.9 (16th).
    • On average, the Sharks post 2.8 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Red Wings concede 3.3 (23rd).
    • Detroit is 24th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -19.
    • San Jose is 20th in the NHL in goal differential, at -5 (-0.2 per game).
    • The Sharks have conceded 13 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Red Wings have scored 13 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).
    • The Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 17.3% of opportunities), and the Red Wings have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties).

    San Jose Impact Players

    • Timo Meier's 13 goals and 18 assists in 28 games for San Jose add up to 31 total points on the season.
    • Logan Couture is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with 28 total points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and 17 assists in 32 games.
    • Tomas Hertl's 16 goals and nine assists add up to 25 points this season.
    • James Reimer has given up 39 goals (2.1 per game) and collected 503 saves (26.5 per game) with a .928 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
    • Adin Hill has a .900 save percentage, making 388 total saves (24.3 per game) and giving up 43 goals (2.7 per game).

    Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)

    Detroit Impact Players

    • Dylan Larkin is one of Detroit's leading contributors (29 total points), having put up 15 goals and 14 assists.
    • Lucas Raymond has totaled 28 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 18 assists.
    • Moritz Seider has scored three goals and added 18 assists through 33 games for Detroit.
    • Alex Nedeljkovic concedes 2.5 goals per game and racks up 26.9 saves per outing.
    • Thomas Greiss has conceded 43 goals (2.9 per game) and recorded 366 saves (24.4 per game) with an .895 save percentage (43rd in the league).

    Red Wings Injuries: Robby Fabbri: Out (COVID-19), Michael Rasmussen: Out (COVID-19), Mitchell Stephens: Out (Lower Body), Jakub Vrana: Out (Shoulder), Troy Stecher: Out (Wrist), Seth Barton: Out (Undisclosed)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    San Jose Sharks at Detroit Red Wings

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    cal basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona State at Cal

    1 minute ago
    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    17 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) skates with the puck as Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) defends during the overtime period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    17 minutes ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) and Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) celebrate with the bench after the Flames scored a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin (26) battles for possession with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    23 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) looks on as New Orleans Pelicans forward Garrett Temple (41) brings the ball downcourt in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    24 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) fouls Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) fight for the loose ball during the first half at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) stare each other down during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    27 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy