San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate center Leon Draisaitl (29) scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers (35-24-5) take the ice against the San Jose Sharks (28-27-8) as a part of Thursday's NHL action, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Rogers Place. The Oilers sit in seventh place in the Western Conference with 75 points and the Sharks rank 13th in the Western Conference with 64 points.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. San Jose

Betting Information for Edmonton vs. San Jose

Oilers vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Oilers

-1.5

6

Edmonton and San Jose Stats

  • The Oilers are seventh in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Sharks are 19th defensively (3.1 against).
  • The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (165 in 63 games), and the Oilers concede 3.2 (204 in 64).
  • Edmonton is +10 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the NHL.
  • San Jose's goal differential is -31 on the season (22nd in the league).
  • The Sharks have conceded 24 power-play goals (third in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Oilers have scored 46 power-play goals (eighth in power-play percentage).
  • The Oilers have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.9% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities).

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier's 60 points are important for San Jose. He has 27 goals and 33 assists in 58 games.
  • Tomas Hertl has totaled 50 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 25 goals and 25 assists.
  • Logan Couture's 21 goals and 26 assists add up to 47 points this season.
  • Adin Hill has allowed 61 goals (2.7 goals against average) and compiled 587 saves with a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed)

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (93 total points), having put up 35 goals and 58 assists.
  • Leon Draisaitl has 88 points (1.4 per game), scoring 42 goals and adding 46 assists.
  • Zach Hyman has 21 goals and 20 assists for Edmonton.
  • Mikko Koskinen has a 3.1 goals against average, and 1029 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 39th in the league.

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

How To Watch

March
24
2022

San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
