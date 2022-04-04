How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose Sharks (29-31-8) take on the Edmonton Oilers (39-25-5) in NHL play on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks rank 13th and the Oilers sixth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Edmonton
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
San Jose and Edmonton Stats
- The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (179 in 68 games), and the Oilers concede 3.2 (224 in 69).
- The Oilers are seventh in the league in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Sharks are 21st on defense (3.2 against).
- San Jose is -37 overall in goal differential this season, 22nd in the NHL.
- Edmonton is 14th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +15.
- The Sharks have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.2% of penalties).
- The Sharks have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (third in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Oilers have scored 52 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier is one of San Jose's top contributors (67 total points), having collected 31 goals and 36 assists.
- Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's top contributors through 68 games, with 26 goals and 31 assists.
- Logan Couture has scored 22 goals and added 26 assists through 63 games for San Jose.
- In 41 games, James Reimer has conceded 104 goals (2.77 goals against average) and has recorded 1123 saves.
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid drives the offense for Edmonton with 102 points (1.5 per game), with 39 goals and 63 assists in 69 games (playing 21:56 per game).
- Leon Draisaitl is a key piece of the offense for Edmonton with 99 total points this season. He has scored 49 goals and added 50 assists in 70 games.
- Zach Hyman is a top contributor on offense for Edmonton with 24 goals and 23 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has a .902 save percentage (34th in the league), with 1105 total saves, giving up 120 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Oilers Injuries: Kris Russell: Out (COVID-19 Protocols), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)
