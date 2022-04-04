Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Jose Sharks (29-31-8) take on the Edmonton Oilers (39-25-5) in NHL play on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks rank 13th and the Oilers sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Edmonton

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Edmonton

Sharks vs Oilers Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Sharks

-

San Jose and Edmonton Stats

  • The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (179 in 68 games), and the Oilers concede 3.2 (224 in 69).
  • The Oilers are seventh in the league in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Sharks are 21st on defense (3.2 against).
  • San Jose is -37 overall in goal differential this season, 22nd in the NHL.
  • Edmonton is 14th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +15.
  • The Sharks have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.2% of penalties).
  • The Sharks have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (third in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Oilers have scored 52 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier is one of San Jose's top contributors (67 total points), having collected 31 goals and 36 assists.
  • Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's top contributors through 68 games, with 26 goals and 31 assists.
  • Logan Couture has scored 22 goals and added 26 assists through 63 games for San Jose.
  • In 41 games, James Reimer has conceded 104 goals (2.77 goals against average) and has recorded 1123 saves.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid drives the offense for Edmonton with 102 points (1.5 per game), with 39 goals and 63 assists in 69 games (playing 21:56 per game).
  • Leon Draisaitl is a key piece of the offense for Edmonton with 99 total points this season. He has scored 49 goals and added 50 assists in 70 games.
  • Zach Hyman is a top contributor on offense for Edmonton with 24 goals and 23 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has a .902 save percentage (34th in the league), with 1105 total saves, giving up 120 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Oilers Injuries: Kris Russell: Out (COVID-19 Protocols), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

