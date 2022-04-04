How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) celebrates an overtime winning goal with center Leon Draisaitl (29) against the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (29-31-8) take on the Edmonton Oilers (39-25-5) in NHL play on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks rank 13th and the Oilers sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Edmonton

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

SAP Center at San Jose Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Edmonton

Favorite Moneyline Total Sharks -

San Jose and Edmonton Stats

The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (179 in 68 games), and the Oilers concede 3.2 (224 in 69).

The Oilers are seventh in the league in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Sharks are 21st on defense (3.2 against).

San Jose is -37 overall in goal differential this season, 22nd in the NHL.

Edmonton is 14th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +15.

The Sharks have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.2% of penalties).

The Sharks have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (third in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Oilers have scored 52 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is one of San Jose's top contributors (67 total points), having collected 31 goals and 36 assists.

Tomas Hertl is another of San Jose's top contributors through 68 games, with 26 goals and 31 assists.

Logan Couture has scored 22 goals and added 26 assists through 63 games for San Jose.

In 41 games, James Reimer has conceded 104 goals (2.77 goals against average) and has recorded 1123 saves.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid drives the offense for Edmonton with 102 points (1.5 per game), with 39 goals and 63 assists in 69 games (playing 21:56 per game).

Leon Draisaitl is a key piece of the offense for Edmonton with 99 total points this season. He has scored 49 goals and added 50 assists in 70 games.

Zach Hyman is a top contributor on offense for Edmonton with 24 goals and 23 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has a .902 save percentage (34th in the league), with 1105 total saves, giving up 120 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Oilers Injuries: Kris Russell: Out (COVID-19 Protocols), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Regional restrictions apply.