San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Thursday features a matchup in Edmonton, Alberta between the Edmonton Oilers (47-27-6) and San Jose Sharks (32-36-12) at Rogers Place, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Oilers are fifth and the Sharks 12th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. San Jose

Edmonton and San Jose Stats

  • The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (278 in 80 games), and the Sharks give up 3.2 (253 in 80).
  • The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (29th in league), and the Oilers concede 3.1 (17th).
  • Edmonton is +33 overall in terms of goals this season, 11th in the NHL.
  • San Jose is 24th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -46.
  • The Sharks have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.3% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 59 power-play goals (successful on 25.7% of opportunities).
  • The Oilers have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 40 power-play goals (successful on 18.8% of opportunities).

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has scored 35 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 41 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the San Jose offense with 76 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 4.2 shots per game, shooting 11%.
  • Tomas Hertl is a leading scorer for San Jose with 64 total points this season. He has scored 30 goals and added 34 assists in 80 games.
  • Brent Burns has earned 10 goals on the season, chipping in 44 assists.
  • James Reimer has played 47 games this season, conceding 124 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 1295 saves and a .913 save percentage (18th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Out (Lower-body)

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid has been a big player for Edmonton this season, with 122 points in 79 games.
  • Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's most productive contributors through 79 games, with 55 goals and 54 assists.
  • Zach Hyman's 52 points this season have come via 26 goals and 26 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has conceded 130 goals (3.1 goals against average) and recorded 1182 saves with a .901 save percentage (36th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Jesse Puljujarvi: Day To Day (Illness), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)

Oilers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/22/2022

Avalanche

W 6-3

Home

-119

4/24/2022

Blue Jackets

L 5-2

Away

-261

4/26/2022

Penguins

W 5-1

Away

+124

4/28/2022

Sharks

-

Home

-333

4/29/2022

Canucks

-

Home

-

Sharks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/23/2022

Blackhawks

W 4-1

Home

-149

4/24/2022

Golden Knights

W 5-4

Away

+275

4/26/2022

Ducks

L 5-2

Home

-148

4/28/2022

Oilers

-

Away

+257

4/29/2022

Kraken

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

