San Jose Sharks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's NHL action will see the Florida Panthers (30-9-5) take the ice against the San Jose Sharks (22-19-2), starting at 6:00 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers are first (with 65 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are 10th (46 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Florida vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: BB&T Center
Betting Information for Florida vs. San Jose
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Panthers
-1.5
6.5
Florida and San Jose Stats
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier's 21 goals and 26 assists in 38 games for San Jose add up to 47 total points on the season.
- Tomas Hertl has helped lead the attack for San Jose this season with 21 goals and 16 assists.
- San Jose's Logan Couture is among the top offensive players on the team with 32 total points (13 goals and 19 assists).
- Adin Hill has given up 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 558 saves with a .901 save percentage (34th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jacob Middleton: Out (Upper Body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)
Florida Impact Players
- One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 59 points (16 goals, 43 assists) and plays an average of 19:10 per game.
- Aaron Ekblad is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) to the team.
- Sam Reinhart's 37 points this season have come via 12 goals and 25 assists.
- In 17 games, Spencer Knight has conceded 49 goals (3.17 goals against average) and has recorded 437 saves.
Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Olli Juolevi: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
