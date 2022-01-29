San Jose Sharks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 27, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with left wing Anthony Duclair (10) and left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL action will see the Florida Panthers (30-9-5) take the ice against the San Jose Sharks (22-19-2), starting at 6:00 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers are first (with 65 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are 10th (46 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Florida vs. San Jose

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: BB&T Center

Betting Information for Florida vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -1.5 6.5

Florida and San Jose Stats

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 21 goals and 26 assists in 38 games for San Jose add up to 47 total points on the season.

Tomas Hertl has helped lead the attack for San Jose this season with 21 goals and 16 assists.

San Jose's Logan Couture is among the top offensive players on the team with 32 total points (13 goals and 19 assists).

Adin Hill has given up 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 558 saves with a .901 save percentage (34th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jacob Middleton: Out (Upper Body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Florida Impact Players

One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 59 points (16 goals, 43 assists) and plays an average of 19:10 per game.

Aaron Ekblad is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) to the team.

Sam Reinhart's 37 points this season have come via 12 goals and 25 assists.

In 17 games, Spencer Knight has conceded 49 goals (3.17 goals against average) and has recorded 437 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Olli Juolevi: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

