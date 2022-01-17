San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Monday features the San Jose Sharks (20-17-2) hosting the Los Angeles Kings (20-13-5) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 4:00 PM ET. The Sharks rank eighth while the Kings are sixth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Betting Information for San Jose vs. Los Angeles
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Sharks
-1.5
5.5
San Jose and Los Angeles Stats
- The Sharks are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Kings are third on defense (2.5 against).
- The Kings are 19th in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Sharks are 17th in goals allowed (three).
- San Jose is 20th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -13.
- Los Angeles' goal differential is +11 on the season (15th in the NHL).
- The Kings have conceded 26 power-play goals (27th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 16 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).
- The Kings have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 16.7% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.5% of penalties).
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier is one of San Jose's top contributors (40 total points), having put up 15 goals and 25 assists.
- Tomas Hertl has 20 goals and 11 assists to total 31 points (0.8 per game).
- Logan Couture's season total of 30 points has come from 13 goals and 17 assists.
- In 22 games, Adin Hill has conceded 55 goals (2.5 goals against average) and has racked up 529 saves.
- James Reimer has recorded a .916 save percentage (18th in the league), giving up 49 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 534 saves.
Sharks Injuries: James Reimer: Out (Lower Body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper Body), Alexander Barabanov: Out (Health Protocols), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar is one of the top offensive options for Los Angeles with 34 points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and 23 assists in 38 games (playing 21:13 per game).
- Adrian Kempe has scored 24 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has 17 goals and seven assists.
- Alex Iafallo has posted 10 goals on the season, chipping in 13 assists.
- Jonathan Quick has played 23 games this season, conceding 54 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 632 saves and a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).
- Cal Petersen has 345 saves and a .906 save percentage, allowing 36 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Carl Grundstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed), Adrian Kempe: Out (COVID-19)
