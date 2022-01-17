San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NHL action on Monday features the San Jose Sharks (20-17-2) hosting the Los Angeles Kings (20-13-5) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 4:00 PM ET. The Sharks rank eighth while the Kings are sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Los Angeles

Favorite Spread Total Sharks -1.5 5.5

San Jose and Los Angeles Stats

The Sharks are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Kings are third on defense (2.5 against).

The Kings are 19th in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Sharks are 17th in goals allowed (three).

San Jose is 20th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -13.

Los Angeles' goal differential is +11 on the season (15th in the NHL).

The Kings have conceded 26 power-play goals (27th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 16 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

The Kings have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 16.7% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.5% of penalties).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is one of San Jose's top contributors (40 total points), having put up 15 goals and 25 assists.

Tomas Hertl has 20 goals and 11 assists to total 31 points (0.8 per game).

Logan Couture's season total of 30 points has come from 13 goals and 17 assists.

In 22 games, Adin Hill has conceded 55 goals (2.5 goals against average) and has racked up 529 saves.

James Reimer has recorded a .916 save percentage (18th in the league), giving up 49 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 534 saves.

Sharks Injuries: James Reimer: Out (Lower Body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper Body), Alexander Barabanov: Out (Health Protocols), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar is one of the top offensive options for Los Angeles with 34 points (0.9 per game), with 11 goals and 23 assists in 38 games (playing 21:13 per game).

Adrian Kempe has scored 24 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has 17 goals and seven assists.

Alex Iafallo has posted 10 goals on the season, chipping in 13 assists.

Jonathan Quick has played 23 games this season, conceding 54 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 632 saves and a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Cal Petersen has 345 saves and a .906 save percentage, allowing 36 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Carl Grundstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed), Adrian Kempe: Out (COVID-19)

Regional restrictions apply.