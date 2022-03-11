San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal by right wing Timo Meier (28) against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal by right wing Timo Meier (28) against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Thursday NHL schedule features the Los Angeles Kings (32-19-7) hosting the San Jose Sharks (24-25-7) at Staples Center, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Kings sit in fourth place in the Western Conference with 71 points and the Sharks rank 13th in the Western Conference with 55 points.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Staples Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. San Jose

Kings vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kings

-1.5

5.5

Los Angeles and San Jose Stats

  • The Kings are scoring 2.9 goals per game (17th in league), and the Sharks are conceding 3.2 (20th).
  • The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (143 in 56 games), and the Kings concede 2.8 (160 in 58).
  • In terms of goal differential, Los Angeles is +10 on the season (13th in league).
  • San Jose is -34 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the league.
  • On the power play, the Kings have scored 28 goals (on 15.8% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 20 (killing off 86.4% of penalties, second in league).
  • The Kings have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (25th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 28 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier's 24 goals and 30 assists in 51 games for San Jose add up to 54 total points on the season.
  • Tomas Hertl is one of the top contributors for San Jose with 42 total points (0.8 per game), with 22 goals and 20 assists in 56 games.
  • Logan Couture is a top player on offense for San Jose with 19 goals and 22 assists.
  • Adin Hill has given up 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 558 saves with a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Upper-body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), James Reimer: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • One of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) and plays an average of 20:58 per game.
  • Viktor Arvidsson has totaled 38 points (0.8 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 20 assists.
  • Adrian Kempe's 36 points this season have come via 25 goals and 11 assists.
  • Cal Petersen has allowed 66 goals (2.60 goals against average) and racked up 619 saves.

Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Out (Undisclosed), Brendan Lemieux: Day To Day (Lower-body), Drew Doughty: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17841734
College Basketball

How to Watch the Mountain West Quarterfinal Fresno State vs. San Diego State

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) skates the puck in the second period against the New York Islanders at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal by right wing Timo Meier (28) against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_17724504
College Basketball

How to Watch the ACC Quarterfinal Virginia vs. North Carolina

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Mar 9, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) celebrates with forward Jayden Gardner (1) and forward Kadin Shedrick (21) and guard Kody Stattmann (23) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Virginia vs. North Carolina: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Feb 28, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) drives to the basket against Kansas State Wildcats guard Selton Miguel (3) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Feb 28, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) drives to the basket against Kansas State Wildcats guard Selton Miguel (3) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 9, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) celebrates with forward Jayden Gardner (1) and forward Kadin Shedrick (21) and guard Kody Stattmann (23) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

North Carolina vs. Virginia: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy