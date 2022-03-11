San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal by right wing Timo Meier (28) against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Thursday NHL schedule features the Los Angeles Kings (32-19-7) hosting the San Jose Sharks (24-25-7) at Staples Center, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Kings sit in fourth place in the Western Conference with 71 points and the Sharks rank 13th in the Western Conference with 55 points.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. San Jose

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 5.5

Los Angeles and San Jose Stats

The Kings are scoring 2.9 goals per game (17th in league), and the Sharks are conceding 3.2 (20th).

The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (143 in 56 games), and the Kings concede 2.8 (160 in 58).

In terms of goal differential, Los Angeles is +10 on the season (13th in league).

San Jose is -34 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the league.

On the power play, the Kings have scored 28 goals (on 15.8% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 20 (killing off 86.4% of penalties, second in league).

The Kings have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (25th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 28 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 24 goals and 30 assists in 51 games for San Jose add up to 54 total points on the season.

Tomas Hertl is one of the top contributors for San Jose with 42 total points (0.8 per game), with 22 goals and 20 assists in 56 games.

Logan Couture is a top player on offense for San Jose with 19 goals and 22 assists.

Adin Hill has given up 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 558 saves with a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Upper-body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), James Reimer: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Los Angeles Impact Players

One of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) and plays an average of 20:58 per game.

Viktor Arvidsson has totaled 38 points (0.8 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 20 assists.

Adrian Kempe's 36 points this season have come via 25 goals and 11 assists.

Cal Petersen has allowed 66 goals (2.60 goals against average) and racked up 619 saves.

Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Out (Undisclosed), Brendan Lemieux: Day To Day (Lower-body), Drew Doughty: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

