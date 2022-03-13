San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Saturday NHL schedule features the Los Angeles Kings (32-19-8) visiting the San Jose Sharks (25-25-7) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 9:30 PM ET. The Kings are fifth and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 5.5

Los Angeles and San Jose Stats

The Kings put up 2.9 goals per game (173 in 59 games), and the Sharks give up 3.2 (180 in 57).

The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (147 in 57 games), and the Kings concede 2.8 (164 in 59).

Los Angeles is 13th in the league in goal differential, at +9 (+0.2 per game).

San Jose's goal differential is -33 on the season (24th in the NHL).

The Kings have scored 28 power-play goals (28th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 20 goals on power-plays (second in penalty-kill percentage).

The Sharks have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 19.5% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar has been a major player for Los Angeles this season, with 51 points in 59 games.

Viktor Arvidsson has 38 points (0.8 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 20 assists.

Trevor Moore has 37 total points for Los Angeles, with 11 goals and 26 assists.

In 26 games, Cal Petersen has conceded 66 goals (2.60 goals against average) and has recorded 619 saves.

Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Out (Undisclosed), Brendan Lemieux: Day To Day (Lower Body), Drew Doughty: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has totaled 24 goals and 30 assists in 52 games for San Jose, good for 54 points.

Tomas Hertl has totaled 44 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 23 goals and 21 assists.

San Jose's Logan Couture is among the leaders on the team with 42 total points (19 goals and 23 assists).

Adin Hill has played 24 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 558 saves and a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), James Reimer: Out (Lower-body)

