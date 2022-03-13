San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Simon Benoit (86) in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 6, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Simon Benoit (86) in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Saturday NHL schedule features the Los Angeles Kings (32-19-8) visiting the San Jose Sharks (25-25-7) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 9:30 PM ET. The Kings are fifth and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Los Angeles

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. San Jose

Kings vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kings

-1.5

5.5

Los Angeles and San Jose Stats

  • The Kings put up 2.9 goals per game (173 in 59 games), and the Sharks give up 3.2 (180 in 57).
  • The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (147 in 57 games), and the Kings concede 2.8 (164 in 59).
  • Los Angeles is 13th in the league in goal differential, at +9 (+0.2 per game).
  • San Jose's goal differential is -33 on the season (24th in the NHL).
  • The Kings have scored 28 power-play goals (28th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 20 goals on power-plays (second in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Sharks have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 19.5% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar has been a major player for Los Angeles this season, with 51 points in 59 games.
  • Viktor Arvidsson has 38 points (0.8 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 20 assists.
  • Trevor Moore has 37 total points for Los Angeles, with 11 goals and 26 assists.
  • In 26 games, Cal Petersen has conceded 66 goals (2.60 goals against average) and has recorded 619 saves.

Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Out (Undisclosed), Brendan Lemieux: Day To Day (Lower Body), Drew Doughty: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has totaled 24 goals and 30 assists in 52 games for San Jose, good for 54 points.
  • Tomas Hertl has totaled 44 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 23 goals and 21 assists.
  • San Jose's Logan Couture is among the leaders on the team with 42 total points (19 goals and 23 assists).
  • Adin Hill has played 24 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 558 saves and a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), James Reimer: Out (Lower-body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17870006
NHL

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers in Canada

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17877438
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17881168
College Basketball

How to Watch the WAC Championship Abilene Christian vs. New Mexico State

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) controls the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the overtime period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Simon Benoit (86) in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) congratulates Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) after he made a 3 point basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) looks on in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy