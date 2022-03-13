San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saturday NHL schedule features the Los Angeles Kings (32-19-8) visiting the San Jose Sharks (25-25-7) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 9:30 PM ET. The Kings are fifth and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. San Jose
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kings
-1.5
5.5
Los Angeles and San Jose Stats
- The Kings put up 2.9 goals per game (173 in 59 games), and the Sharks give up 3.2 (180 in 57).
- The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (147 in 57 games), and the Kings concede 2.8 (164 in 59).
- Los Angeles is 13th in the league in goal differential, at +9 (+0.2 per game).
- San Jose's goal differential is -33 on the season (24th in the NHL).
- The Kings have scored 28 power-play goals (28th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 20 goals on power-plays (second in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Sharks have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 19.5% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar has been a major player for Los Angeles this season, with 51 points in 59 games.
- Viktor Arvidsson has 38 points (0.8 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 20 assists.
- Trevor Moore has 37 total points for Los Angeles, with 11 goals and 26 assists.
- In 26 games, Cal Petersen has conceded 66 goals (2.60 goals against average) and has recorded 619 saves.
Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Out (Undisclosed), Brendan Lemieux: Day To Day (Lower Body), Drew Doughty: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier has totaled 24 goals and 30 assists in 52 games for San Jose, good for 54 points.
- Tomas Hertl has totaled 44 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 23 goals and 21 assists.
- San Jose's Logan Couture is among the leaders on the team with 42 total points (19 goals and 23 assists).
- Adin Hill has played 24 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 558 saves and a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), James Reimer: Out (Lower-body)
