San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Sunday includes a matchup between the Minnesota Wild (46-21-7) and the San Jose Sharks (29-34-11), starting at 6:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are fourth and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Minnesota and San Jose Stats
- The Wild are fifth in the league in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Sharks are 20th in goals allowed (3.2).
- The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (189 in 74 games), and the Wild give up 3.1 (227 in 74).
- In terms of goal differential, Minnesota is +44 on the season (seventh in league).
- San Jose is -44 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the NHL.
- The Wild have scored 45 power-play goals (18th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 28 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Wild have conceded 58 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities).
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier's 33 goals and 40 assists in 69 games for San Jose add up to 73 total points on the season.
- Tomas Hertl has posted 61 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 28 goals and 33 assists.
- Logan Couture is a top contributor on offense for San Jose with 23 goals and 27 assists.
- James Reimer has played 44 games this season, conceding 113 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 1205 saves and a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)
Minnesota Impact Players
- One of Minnesota's top contributing offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has 93 points (43 goals, 50 assists) and plays an average of 18:57 per game.
- Mats Zuccarello has 22 goals and 52 assists to total 74 points (1.1 per game).
- Kevin Fiala's 68 points this season have come via 28 goals and 40 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has a 2.9 goals against average, and 1453 saves. His .910 save percentage ranks 24th in the league.
Wild Injuries: Tyson Jost: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jon Merrill: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Wild Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/12/2022
Oilers
W 5-1
Home
-131
4/14/2022
Stars
W 3-2
Away
-125
4/16/2022
Blues
L 6-5
Away
-104
4/17/2022
Sharks
-
Home
-331
4/19/2022
Canadiens
-
Away
-
4/21/2022
Canucks
-
Home
-
4/22/2022
Kraken
-
Home
-
Sharks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/12/2022
Predators
L 1-0
Away
+173
4/14/2022
Blackhawks
L 5-4
Away
-123
4/16/2022
Stars
L 2-1
Away
+193
4/17/2022
Wild
-
Away
+258
4/19/2022
Blue Jackets
-
Home
-
4/21/2022
Blues
-
Home
-
4/23/2022
Blackhawks
-
Home
-
