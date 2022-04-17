San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes a matchup between the Minnesota Wild (46-21-7) and the San Jose Sharks (29-34-11), starting at 6:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are fourth and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. San Jose

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Minnesota and San Jose Stats

The Wild are fifth in the league in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Sharks are 20th in goals allowed (3.2).

The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (189 in 74 games), and the Wild give up 3.1 (227 in 74).

In terms of goal differential, Minnesota is +44 on the season (seventh in league).

San Jose is -44 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the NHL.

The Wild have scored 45 power-play goals (18th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 28 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).

The Wild have conceded 58 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 33 goals and 40 assists in 69 games for San Jose add up to 73 total points on the season.

Tomas Hertl has posted 61 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 28 goals and 33 assists.

Logan Couture is a top contributor on offense for San Jose with 23 goals and 27 assists.

James Reimer has played 44 games this season, conceding 113 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 1205 saves and a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)

Minnesota Impact Players

One of Minnesota's top contributing offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has 93 points (43 goals, 50 assists) and plays an average of 18:57 per game.

Mats Zuccarello has 22 goals and 52 assists to total 74 points (1.1 per game).

Kevin Fiala's 68 points this season have come via 28 goals and 40 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a 2.9 goals against average, and 1453 saves. His .910 save percentage ranks 24th in the league.

Wild Injuries: Tyson Jost: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jon Merrill: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Wild Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/12/2022 Oilers W 5-1 Home -131 4/14/2022 Stars W 3-2 Away -125 4/16/2022 Blues L 6-5 Away -104 4/17/2022 Sharks - Home -331 4/19/2022 Canadiens - Away - 4/21/2022 Canucks - Home - 4/22/2022 Kraken - Home -

Sharks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/12/2022 Predators L 1-0 Away +173 4/14/2022 Blackhawks L 5-4 Away -123 4/16/2022 Stars L 2-1 Away +193 4/17/2022 Wild - Away +258 4/19/2022 Blue Jackets - Home - 4/21/2022 Blues - Home - 4/23/2022 Blackhawks - Home -

