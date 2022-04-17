San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrate the win over the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Sunday includes a matchup between the Minnesota Wild (46-21-7) and the San Jose Sharks (29-34-11), starting at 6:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are fourth and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Xcel Energy Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota and San Jose Stats

  • The Wild are fifth in the league in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Sharks are 20th in goals allowed (3.2).
  • The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (189 in 74 games), and the Wild give up 3.1 (227 in 74).
  • In terms of goal differential, Minnesota is +44 on the season (seventh in league).
  • San Jose is -44 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the NHL.
  • The Wild have scored 45 power-play goals (18th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 28 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Wild have conceded 58 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities).

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier's 33 goals and 40 assists in 69 games for San Jose add up to 73 total points on the season.
  • Tomas Hertl has posted 61 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 28 goals and 33 assists.
  • Logan Couture is a top contributor on offense for San Jose with 23 goals and 27 assists.
  • James Reimer has played 44 games this season, conceding 113 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 1205 saves and a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)

Minnesota Impact Players

  • One of Minnesota's top contributing offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has 93 points (43 goals, 50 assists) and plays an average of 18:57 per game.
  • Mats Zuccarello has 22 goals and 52 assists to total 74 points (1.1 per game).
  • Kevin Fiala's 68 points this season have come via 28 goals and 40 assists.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has a 2.9 goals against average, and 1453 saves. His .910 save percentage ranks 24th in the league.

Wild Injuries: Tyson Jost: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jon Merrill: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Wild Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/12/2022

Oilers

W 5-1

Home

-131

4/14/2022

Stars

W 3-2

Away

-125

4/16/2022

Blues

L 6-5

Away

-104

4/17/2022

Sharks

-

Home

-331

4/19/2022

Canadiens

-

Away

-

4/21/2022

Canucks

-

Home

-

4/22/2022

Kraken

-

Home

-

Sharks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/12/2022

Predators

L 1-0

Away

+173

4/14/2022

Blackhawks

L 5-4

Away

-123

4/16/2022

Stars

L 2-1

Away

+193

4/17/2022

Wild

-

Away

+258

4/19/2022

Blue Jackets

-

Home

-

4/21/2022

Blues

-

Home

-

4/23/2022

Blackhawks

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
