San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (24-24-6) host the Nashville Predators (30-20-4) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on March 5, 2022, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Sharks rank 13th with 54 points and the Predators are seventh with 64 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Nashville

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Nashville

San Jose and Nashville Stats

The Sharks are 26th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Predators are 13th defensively (2.8 against).

The Predators are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Sharks are 20th in goals conceded (3.1).

San Jose is -25 overall in goal differential this season, 23rd in the NHL.

Nashville is 13th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +11.

The Sharks have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties).

The Predators have scored 40 power-play goals (on 24.1% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 19 (killing off 86.2% of penalties, second in league).

San Jose Impact Players

One of San Jose's top offensive players this season is Timo Meier, who has scored 53 points in 49 games (24 goals and 29 assists).

Tomas Hertl has 42 points (0.8 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 20 assists.

Logan Couture has 18 goals and 22 assists for San Jose.

James Reimer has a 2.8 goals against average, and 957 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 17th in the league.

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi is an offensive leader for Nashville with 55 points (1.1 per game), with 14 goals and 41 assists in 52 games (playing 25:17 per game).

Matt Duchene has helped lead the offense for Nashville this season with 25 goals and 23 assists.

Filip Forsberg has earned 27 goals on the season, adding 18 assists.

Juuse Saros has 1316 saves while allowing 111 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .922 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower body), Nick Cousins: Out (Lower Body)

