San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose Sharks (24-24-6) host the Nashville Predators (30-20-4) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on March 5, 2022, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Sharks rank 13th with 54 points and the Predators are seventh with 64 points in the Western Conference.
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
- Live Stream on fuboTV
San Jose and Nashville Stats
- The Sharks are 26th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Predators are 13th defensively (2.8 against).
- The Predators are 15th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Sharks are 20th in goals conceded (3.1).
- San Jose is -25 overall in goal differential this season, 23rd in the NHL.
- Nashville is 13th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +11.
- The Sharks have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties).
- The Predators have scored 40 power-play goals (on 24.1% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 19 (killing off 86.2% of penalties, second in league).
San Jose Impact Players
- One of San Jose's top offensive players this season is Timo Meier, who has scored 53 points in 49 games (24 goals and 29 assists).
- Tomas Hertl has 42 points (0.8 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 20 assists.
- Logan Couture has 18 goals and 22 assists for San Jose.
- James Reimer has a 2.8 goals against average, and 957 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 17th in the league.
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Undisclosed), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi is an offensive leader for Nashville with 55 points (1.1 per game), with 14 goals and 41 assists in 52 games (playing 25:17 per game).
- Matt Duchene has helped lead the offense for Nashville this season with 25 goals and 23 assists.
- Filip Forsberg has earned 27 goals on the season, adding 18 assists.
- Juuse Saros has 1316 saves while allowing 111 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .922 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower body), Nick Cousins: Out (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
