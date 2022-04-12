Apr 7, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Nashville Predators (41-26-5) and the San Jose Sharks (29-33-9) meet in Nashville, Tennessee on April 12, 2022 at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Predators rank sixth in the Western Conference with 87 points and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference with 67 points.

How to Watch Nashville vs. San Jose

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nashville and San Jose Stats

On average, the Predators post 3.2 goals in a game (11th in NHL), and the Sharks give up 3.2 (21st).

The Sharks are 30th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Predators are 12th in goals conceded (2.9).

Nashville is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +26.

San Jose has a -42 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the NHL.

The Sharks have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.9% of penalties), and the Predators have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 24.3% of opportunities).

The Predators have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.2% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 70 points are important for San Jose. He has 31 goals and 39 assists in 66 games.

Tomas Hertl is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with 59 total points (0.8 per game), with 28 goals and 31 assists in 71 games.

San Jose's Logan Couture is among the top offensive players on the team with 49 total points (23 goals and 26 assists).

James Reimer has a .915 save percentage (14th in the league), with 1177 total saves, allowing 109 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)

Nashville Impact Players

One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has 87 points (19 goals, 68 assists) and plays an average of 25:20 per game.

Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's top contributors through 68 games, with 38 goals and 37 assists.

Filip Forsberg has 38 goals and 33 assists for Nashville.

Juuse Saros has allowed 151 goals (2.55 goals against average) and recorded 1764 saves.

Predators Injuries: Michael McCarron: Out (Upper Body), Juuse Saros: Day To Day (Illness)

Predators Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/7/2022 Senators W 3-2 Away -175 4/9/2022 Panthers L 4-1 Home +109 4/10/2022 Penguins L 3-2 Away +149 4/12/2022 Sharks - Home -211 4/14/2022 Oilers - Home - 4/16/2022 Blackhawks - Home - 4/17/2022 Blues - Home -

Sharks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/5/2022 Oilers L 2-1 Home +149 4/7/2022 Flames L 4-2 Home +160 4/9/2022 Canucks L 4-2 Away +128 4/12/2022 Predators - Away +173 4/14/2022 Blackhawks - Away - 4/16/2022 Stars - Away - 4/17/2022 Wild - Away -

Regional restrictions apply.