How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nashville Predators (41-26-5) and the San Jose Sharks (29-33-9) meet in Nashville, Tennessee on April 12, 2022 at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Predators rank sixth in the Western Conference with 87 points and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference with 67 points.
How to Watch Nashville vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Nashville and San Jose Stats
- On average, the Predators post 3.2 goals in a game (11th in NHL), and the Sharks give up 3.2 (21st).
- The Sharks are 30th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Predators are 12th in goals conceded (2.9).
- Nashville is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +26.
- San Jose has a -42 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the NHL.
- The Sharks have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.9% of penalties), and the Predators have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 24.3% of opportunities).
- The Predators have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.2% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities).
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier's 70 points are important for San Jose. He has 31 goals and 39 assists in 66 games.
- Tomas Hertl is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with 59 total points (0.8 per game), with 28 goals and 31 assists in 71 games.
- San Jose's Logan Couture is among the top offensive players on the team with 49 total points (23 goals and 26 assists).
- James Reimer has a .915 save percentage (14th in the league), with 1177 total saves, allowing 109 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out (Shoulder)
Nashville Impact Players
- One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has 87 points (19 goals, 68 assists) and plays an average of 25:20 per game.
- Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's top contributors through 68 games, with 38 goals and 37 assists.
- Filip Forsberg has 38 goals and 33 assists for Nashville.
- Juuse Saros has allowed 151 goals (2.55 goals against average) and recorded 1764 saves.
Predators Injuries: Michael McCarron: Out (Upper Body), Juuse Saros: Day To Day (Illness)
Predators Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/7/2022
Senators
W 3-2
Away
-175
4/9/2022
Panthers
L 4-1
Home
+109
4/10/2022
Penguins
L 3-2
Away
+149
4/12/2022
Sharks
-
Home
-211
4/14/2022
Oilers
-
Home
-
4/16/2022
Blackhawks
-
Home
-
4/17/2022
Blues
-
Home
-
Sharks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/5/2022
Oilers
L 2-1
Home
+149
4/7/2022
Flames
L 4-2
Home
+160
4/9/2022
Canucks
L 4-2
Away
+128
4/12/2022
Predators
-
Away
+173
4/14/2022
Blackhawks
-
Away
-
4/16/2022
Stars
-
Away
-
4/17/2022
Wild
-
Away
-
Regional restrictions apply.