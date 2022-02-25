How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Islanders (19-20-7) and the San Jose Sharks (22-22-6) meet in San Jose, California on February 24, 2022 at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Islanders sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. New York
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New York vs. San Jose
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and San Jose Stats
- The Islanders are 29th in the league in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Sharks are 21st in goals allowed (3.1).
- The Sharks are 23rd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Islanders are fifth in goals allowed (2.7).
- New York is 20th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -9.
- San Jose is -23 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.
- The Sharks have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.4% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities).
- The Islanders have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (ninth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 25 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal has been a major player for New York this season, with 34 points in 43 games.
- Brock Nelson has picked up 27 points (0.7 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding nine assists.
- Noah Dobson's 23 points this season have come via eight goals and 15 assists.
- In 33 games, Ilya Sorokin has conceded 79 goals (2.43 goals against average) and has recorded 919 saves.
Islanders Injuries: None
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier is an offensive leader for San Jose with 52 points (1.2 per game), with 23 goals and 29 assists in 45 games (playing 19:03 per game).
- Tomas Hertl has racked up 40 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 22 goals and 18 assists.
- Logan Couture has netted 17 goals on the season, adding 20 assists.
- Adin Hill has played 24 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 558 saves and a .901 save percentage (36th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
February
24
2022
New York Islanders at San Jose Sharks
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)