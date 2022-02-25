Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) controls the puck against Montreal Canadiens defenseman Brett Kulak (77) during overtime at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders (19-20-7) and the San Jose Sharks (22-22-6) meet in San Jose, California on February 24, 2022 at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Islanders sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. New York

Betting Information for New York vs. San Jose

Islanders vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Islanders

-1.5

5.5

New York and San Jose Stats

  • The Islanders are 29th in the league in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Sharks are 21st in goals allowed (3.1).
  • The Sharks are 23rd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Islanders are fifth in goals allowed (2.7).
  • New York is 20th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -9.
  • San Jose is -23 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the NHL.
  • The Sharks have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.4% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities).
  • The Islanders have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (ninth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 25 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

  • Mathew Barzal has been a major player for New York this season, with 34 points in 43 games.
  • Brock Nelson has picked up 27 points (0.7 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding nine assists.
  • Noah Dobson's 23 points this season have come via eight goals and 15 assists.
  • In 33 games, Ilya Sorokin has conceded 79 goals (2.43 goals against average) and has recorded 919 saves.

Islanders Injuries: None

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier is an offensive leader for San Jose with 52 points (1.2 per game), with 23 goals and 29 assists in 45 games (playing 19:03 per game).
  • Tomas Hertl has racked up 40 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 22 goals and 18 assists.
  • Logan Couture has netted 17 goals on the season, adding 20 assists.
  • Adin Hill has played 24 games this season, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 558 saves and a .901 save percentage (36th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

New York Islanders at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

