San Jose Sharks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

The New York Rangers (23-10-4) and the San Jose Sharks (20-16-1) take the ice in San Jose, California on January 13, 2022 at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks rank eighth in the Western Conference.

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for New York vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 5.5

New York and San Jose Stats

The Rangers are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Sharks are 20th in goals conceded (3.1).

The Sharks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (20th in NHL), and the Rangers are conceding 2.5 (second).

New York is 13th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +12.

San Jose is 20th in the NHL in goal differential, at -9 (-0.2 per game).

On the power play, the Rangers have scored 25 goals (on 22.9% of opportunities, ninth in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 17 (killing off 82.1% of penalties, 10th in league).

The Rangers have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.2% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 17.4% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has been a major player for New York this season, with 36 points in 32 games.

Adam Fox has 36 points (1.0 per game), scoring five goals and adding 31 assists.

Mika Zibanejad has 33 total points for New York, with 13 goals and 20 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has a goals against average of 2.0, and a .936 save percentage (first in the league).

Alexandar Georgiev has conceded 41 goals (2.4 goals against average) and recorded 405 saves with a .908 save percentage (26th in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Julien Gauthier: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Barclay Goodrow: Out (Health Protocols), Dryden Hunt: Out (Upper body), Igor Shesterkin: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Reaves: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has scored 15 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 24 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the San Jose offense with 39 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 4.2 shots per game, shooting 11.2%.

Tomas Hertl has collected 31 points this season, with 20 goals and 11 assists.

Logan Couture's 13 goals and 17 assists add up to 30 points this season.

James Reimer has played 20 games this season, conceding 49 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 534 saves and a .916 save percentage (16th in the league).

Adin Hill has a .903 save percentage, has recorded 476 saves, and has allowed 51 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: James Reimer: Out (Lower Body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper Body), Alexander Barabanov: Out (Health Protocols), Nick Bonino: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

