San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (16-14-1) host the Philadelphia Flyers (13-12-5) as a part of Thursday's NHL slate, starting at 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks are 10th (with 33 points) in the Western Conference and the Flyers are ninth (31 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

SAP Center at San Jose Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Sharks -1.5 6

San Jose and Philadelphia Stats

The Sharks are 22nd in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Flyers are 20th in goals allowed (3.1).

The Flyers put up 2.7 goals per game (80 in 30 games), and the Sharks give up 2.9 (91 in 31).

San Jose is 20th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -6.

Philadelphia has a -14 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the NHL.

The Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 18.2% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.1% of penalties).

The Sharks have conceded 13 goals while short-handed (sixth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 14 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is one of San Jose's top contributors (31 total points), having put up 13 goals and 18 assists.

Logan Couture has 27 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 17 assists.

Tomas Hertl has 23 total points for San Jose, with 15 goals and eight assists.

In 17 games, James Reimer has conceded 37 goals (2.2 per game) and has racked up 480 saves (28.2 per game).

Adin Hill has recorded a .900 save percentage (38th in the league), allowing 43 goals (2.7 per game) with 388 saves (24.3 per game).

Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux's 11 goals and 15 assists in 30 games for Philadelphia add up to 26 total points on the season.

Cam Atkinson has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 12 goals and eight assists.

Travis Konecny is a key player on offense for Philadelphia with five goals and 13 assists.

Carter Hart has 568 saves (29.9 per game) while giving up 51 goals (2.7 per game) with a .918 save percentage (15th in the league).

Martin Jones has a .911 save percentage, making 377 total saves (31.4 per game) and giving up 37 goals (3.1 per game).

Flyers Injuries: Scott Laughton: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Carter Hart: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.