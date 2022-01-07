San Jose Sharks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault (24) in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers (13-14-6) and the San Jose Sharks (17-16-1) meet in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 8, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 10th in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks rank 11th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. San Jose

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. San Jose

Philadelphia and San Jose Stats

The Flyers score 2.6 goals per game (26th in league), and the Sharks are conceding 3.1 (18th).

On average, the Sharks post 2.8 goals in a game (20th in league), and the Flyers concede 3.2 (21st).

Philadelphia is -21 overall in goal differential this season, 24th in the NHL.

San Jose has a -12 goal differential on the season, 21st in the NHL.

The Flyers have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 16.0% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.9% of penalties).

The Sharks have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 17.4% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.2% of penalties).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has scored 13 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 22 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the San Jose offense with 35 total points (1.2 per game). He takes 4.0 shots per game, shooting 10.8%.

Logan Couture has collected 29 points this season, with 12 goals and 17 assists.

Tomas Hertl is a key contributor on offense for San Jose with 16 goals and 10 assists.

James Reimer has 534 saves (26.7 per game) while giving up 49 goals (2.5 per game) with a .916 save percentage (19th in the league).

Adin Hill has an .897 save percentage, making 393 total saves (21.8 per game) and allowing 45 goals (2.5 per game).

Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Upper body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper body), Mario Ferraro: Out (Health Protocols), Lane Pederson: Out (Health Protocols), Logan Couture: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

Philadelphia Impact Players

One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Claude Giroux, who has scored 28 points in 32 games (11 goals and 17 assists).

Cam Atkinson is another of Philadelphia's most productive contributors through 34 games, with 13 goals and 11 assists.

Travis Konecny has 19 total points for Philadelphia, with five goals and 14 assists.

In 21 games, Carter Hart has conceded 54 goals (2.6 per game) and has recorded 594 saves (28.3 per game).

Philadelphia also makes use of Martin Jones in goal. He has conceded 42 goals (3.2 per game) and recorded 405 saves (31.2 per game), with a .906 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Gerald Mayhew: Day To Day (Upper body), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Jackson Cates: Out (Health Protocols), Ivan Provorov: Out (Health Protocols), Travis Konecny: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Travis Sanheim: Out (Health Protocols), Claude Giroux: Out (Health Protocols), Nick Seeler: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

