    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-5) and the San Jose Sharks (17-14-1) hit the ice in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 2, 2022 at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference (39 points), while the Sharks are ninth in the Western Conference (35 points).

    How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. San Jose

    • Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: PPG Paints Arena
    Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. San Jose

    Pittsburgh and San Jose Stats

    • On average, the Penguins put up 3.0 goals in a game (14th in league), and the Sharks concede 2.9 (16th).
    • The Sharks are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Penguins are third in goals conceded (2.4).
    • Pittsburgh is +18 overall in goal differential this season, eighth in the NHL.
    • San Jose's goal differential is -5 on the season (20th in the league).
    • The Sharks have conceded 13 power-play goals (sixth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 13 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).
    • The Penguins have conceded 6 goals while short-handed (killing off 92.1% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 17.3% of opportunities).

    San Jose Impact Players

    • Timo Meier is one of the top offensive options for San Jose with 31 points (1.1 per game), with 13 goals and 18 assists in 27 games (playing 18:26 per game).
    • Logan Couture has posted 28 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and 17 assists.
    • Tomas Hertl has 25 points so far, including 16 goals and nine assists.
    • James Reimer has played 18 games this season, conceding 39 goals (2.2 per game) with 503 saves (27.9 per game) and a .928 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
    • Adin Hill has a .900 save percentage, recording 388 total saves (24.3 per game) and allowing 43 goals (2.7 per game).

    Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)

    Pittsburgh Impact Players

    • Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (27 total points), having put up 15 goals and 12 assists.
    • Evan Rodrigues has totaled 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.
    • Kris Letang has one goal and 19 assists for Pittsburgh.
    • In 24 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 47 goals (2.0 per game) and has racked up 647 saves (27.0 per game).

    Penguins Injuries: Kasperi Kapanen: Out (COVID-19), Bryan Rust: Out (Lower Body), Jeff Carter: Out (COVID-19), Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Jake Guentzel: Out (Upper-body), Brian Boyle: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    San Jose Sharks at Pittsburgh Penguins

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
