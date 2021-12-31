Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (17-8-5) and the San Jose Sharks (17-14-1) hit the ice in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 2, 2022 at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Penguins rank seventh in the Eastern Conference (39 points), while the Sharks are ninth in the Western Conference (35 points).

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. San Jose

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. San Jose

Pittsburgh and San Jose Stats

On average, the Penguins put up 3.0 goals in a game (14th in league), and the Sharks concede 2.9 (16th).

The Sharks are 17th in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Penguins are third in goals conceded (2.4).

Pittsburgh is +18 overall in goal differential this season, eighth in the NHL.

San Jose's goal differential is -5 on the season (20th in the league).

The Sharks have conceded 13 power-play goals (sixth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 13 power-play goals (28th in power-play percentage).

The Penguins have conceded 6 goals while short-handed (killing off 92.1% of penalties), and the Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 17.3% of opportunities).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is one of the top offensive options for San Jose with 31 points (1.1 per game), with 13 goals and 18 assists in 27 games (playing 18:26 per game).

Logan Couture has posted 28 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and 17 assists.

Tomas Hertl has 25 points so far, including 16 goals and nine assists.

James Reimer has played 18 games this season, conceding 39 goals (2.2 per game) with 503 saves (27.9 per game) and a .928 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Adin Hill has a .900 save percentage, recording 388 total saves (24.3 per game) and allowing 43 goals (2.7 per game).

Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (27 total points), having put up 15 goals and 12 assists.

Evan Rodrigues has totaled 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists.

Kris Letang has one goal and 19 assists for Pittsburgh.

In 24 games, Tristan Jarry has conceded 47 goals (2.0 per game) and has racked up 647 saves (27.0 per game).

Penguins Injuries: Kasperi Kapanen: Out (COVID-19), Bryan Rust: Out (Lower Body), Jeff Carter: Out (COVID-19), Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Jake Guentzel: Out (Upper-body), Brian Boyle: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Evgeni Malkin: Out (Knee)

