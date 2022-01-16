San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Saturday NHL slate includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-10-5) visiting the San Jose Sharks (20-17-1) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Penguins sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 47 points and the Sharks rank eighth in the Western Conference with 41 points.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. San Jose

Penguins vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

6

Pittsburgh and San Jose Stats

  • The Penguins are seventh in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Sharks are 20th on defense (3.1 against).
  • The Sharks are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Penguins are fourth in goals conceded (2.6).
  • Pittsburgh is sixth in the NHL in goal differential, at +25 (+0.7 per game).
  • San Jose is 20th in the NHL in goal differential, at -12 (-0.3 per game).
  • The Sharks have conceded 17 power-play goals (ninth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Penguins have scored 18 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).
  • The Sharks have scored 16 power-play goals (24th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Penguins have conceded 9 while short-handed (second in penalty-kill percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (35 total points), having registered 18 goals and 17 assists.
  • Evan Rodrigues is another of Pittsburgh's top contributors through 36 games, with 15 goals and 15 assists.
  • Kris Letang has scored two goals and added 28 assists through 32 games for Pittsburgh.
  • Tristan Jarry has allowed 59 goals (2.0 goals against average) and racked up 771 saves.
  • Casey DeSmith has conceded 26 goals (3.3 goals against average) and racked up 207 saves with an .888 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Lower body), Zachary Aston-Reese: Out (Health Protocols), Danton Heinen: Out (Health Protocols), Bryan Rust: Out (COVID-19)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has scored 15 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 24 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the San Jose offense with 39 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 4.1 shots per game, shooting 11.0%.
  • Tomas Hertl has helped lead the offense for San Jose this season with 20 goals and 11 assists.
  • Logan Couture is a key player on offense for San Jose with 13 goals and 17 assists.
  • Adin Hill has a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league). He has 504 saves, and has conceded 53 goals (2.5 goals against average).
  • James Reimer has a .916 save percentage, recording 534 total saves and conceding 49 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: James Reimer: Out (Lower Body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper Body), Alexander Barabanov: Out (Health Protocols), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
