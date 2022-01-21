San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken (11-23-4) take on the San Jose Sharks (21-17-2) in NHL play on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (26 points), and the Sharks are eighth in the Western Conference (44 points).

How to Watch Seattle vs. San Jose

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Betting Information for Seattle vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Kraken -1.5 5.5

Seattle and San Jose Stats

The Kraken are 24th in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Sharks are 17th defensively (three against).

The Sharks are 18th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Kraken are 28th in goals allowed (3.6).

Seattle is -36 overall in terms of goals this season, 29th in the NHL.

San Jose is 19th in the NHL in goal differential, at -9 (-0.2 per game).

The Kraken have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 83% of penalties).

The Sharks have scored 18 power-play goals (22nd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 20 while short-handed (22nd in penalty-kill percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 45 points are pivotal for San Jose. He has 20 goals and 25 assists in 35 games.

Tomas Hertl has racked up 35 points this season, with 20 goals and 15 assists.

Logan Couture has posted 13 goals on the season, adding 17 assists.

James Reimer has a .918 save percentage (11th in the league). He has 573 saves, and has conceded 51 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jake Middleton: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Seattle Impact Players

One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Jordan Eberle, who has scored 24 points in 36 games (12 goals and 12 assists).

Jared McCann has accumulated 23 points (0.7 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding eight assists.

Yanni Gourde has scored eight goals and added 12 assists through 30 games for Seattle.

Philipp Grubauer has conceded 85 goals (3.3 goals against average) and racked up 635 saves with an .882 save percentage (47th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Chris Driedger: Out (COVID-19), Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Out (Upper body), Antoine Bibeau: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

