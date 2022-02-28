How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Jose Sharks (23-23-6) host the Seattle Kraken (16-33-5) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on February 27, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Sharks sit in 13th place in the Western Conference with 52 points and the Kraken rank 15th in the Western Conference with 37 points.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Seattle

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Sharks -1.5 5.5

San Jose and Seattle Stats

The Sharks are 24th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Kraken are 26th in goals conceded (3.6).

The Kraken are 27th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Sharks are 21st defensively (3.1 against).

In terms of goal differential, San Jose is -25 on the season (23rd in league).

Seattle's goal differential is -54 on the season (29th in the NHL).

The Kraken have conceded 32 power-play goals (25th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 28 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).

The Sharks have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.0% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 23 power-play goals (successful on 15.2% of opportunities).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is San Jose's top contributor with 53 points. He has 24 goals and 29 assists this season.

Tomas Hertl has totaled 42 points (0.8 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 20 assists.

Logan Couture has 18 goals and 21 assists for San Jose.

James Reimer has conceded 86 goals (2.9 goals against average) and recorded 908 saves with a .913 save percentage (21st in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Nicolas Meloche: Day To Day (Illness), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Personal), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 33 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has 21 goals and 12 assists in 48 games.

Jordan Eberle has racked up 31 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has 15 goals and 16 assists.

Yanni Gourde has posted 11 goals on the season, adding 18 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has an .888 save percentage (48th in the league), with 928 total saves, conceding 117 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Jared McCann: Out (Undisclosed), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

