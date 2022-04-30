San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Derrick Pouliot (51) and center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates a goal scored by Gourde against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Kraken (26-48-6) host the San Jose Sharks (32-36-13) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on April 29, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (58 points), and the Sharks are 12th in the Western Conference (77 points).

How to Watch Seattle vs. San Jose

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle and San Jose Stats

The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (207 in 80 games), and the Sharks give up 3.2 (258 in 81).

On average, the Sharks score 2.6 goals in a game (28th in NHL), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (24th).

In terms of goal differential, Seattle is -73 on the season (27th in NHL).

San Jose is -47 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the league.

The Sharks have conceded 33 power-play goals (second in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 31 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).

The Sharks have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 56 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.5% of penalties).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier drives the offense for San Jose with 76 points (1.0 per game), with 35 goals and 41 assists in 76 games (playing 19:08 per game).

Tomas Hertl is a top offensive contributor for San Jose with 64 total points this season. He has scored 30 goals and added 34 assists in 81 games.

Logan Couture's 23 goals and 33 assists add up to 56 points this season.

James Reimer has a .911 save percentage (20th in the league). He has 1321 saves, and has allowed 129 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Out (Lower-body)

Seattle Impact Players

One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Jared McCann, who has scored 49 points in 72 games (27 goals and 22 assists).

Yanni Gourde has 20 goals and 27 assists to total 47 points (0.7 per game).

Jordan Eberle's season total of 44 points has come from 21 goals and 23 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has allowed 164 goals (3.16 goals against average) and recorded 1313 saves.

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Kraken Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/23/2022 Stars L 3-2 Away +235 4/26/2022 Canucks L 5-2 Away +163 4/27/2022 Kings L 5-3 Home +125 4/29/2022 Sharks - Home -137 5/1/2022 Jets - Away -

Sharks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/24/2022 Golden Knights W 5-4 Away +275 4/26/2022 Ducks L 5-2 Home -148 4/28/2022 Oilers L 5-4 Away +257 4/29/2022 Kraken - Away +116

