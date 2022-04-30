San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Kraken (26-48-6) host the San Jose Sharks (32-36-13) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on April 29, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (58 points), and the Sharks are 12th in the Western Conference (77 points).
How to Watch Seattle vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle and San Jose Stats
- The Kraken score 2.6 goals per game (207 in 80 games), and the Sharks give up 3.2 (258 in 81).
- On average, the Sharks score 2.6 goals in a game (28th in NHL), and the Kraken concede 3.5 (24th).
- In terms of goal differential, Seattle is -73 on the season (27th in NHL).
- San Jose is -47 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the league.
- The Sharks have conceded 33 power-play goals (second in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kraken have scored 31 power-play goals (29th in power-play percentage).
- The Sharks have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 56 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.5% of penalties).
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier drives the offense for San Jose with 76 points (1.0 per game), with 35 goals and 41 assists in 76 games (playing 19:08 per game).
- Tomas Hertl is a top offensive contributor for San Jose with 64 total points this season. He has scored 30 goals and added 34 assists in 81 games.
- Logan Couture's 23 goals and 33 assists add up to 56 points this season.
- James Reimer has a .911 save percentage (20th in the league). He has 1321 saves, and has allowed 129 goals (2.9 goals against average).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Out (Lower-body)
Seattle Impact Players
- One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Jared McCann, who has scored 49 points in 72 games (27 goals and 22 assists).
- Yanni Gourde has 20 goals and 27 assists to total 47 points (0.7 per game).
- Jordan Eberle's season total of 44 points has come from 21 goals and 23 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has allowed 164 goals (3.16 goals against average) and recorded 1313 saves.
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
Kraken Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/23/2022
Stars
L 3-2
Away
+235
4/26/2022
Canucks
L 5-2
Away
+163
4/27/2022
Kings
L 5-3
Home
+125
4/29/2022
Sharks
-
Home
-137
5/1/2022
Jets
-
Away
-
Sharks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/24/2022
Golden Knights
W 5-4
Away
+275
4/26/2022
Ducks
L 5-2
Home
-148
4/28/2022
Oilers
L 5-4
Away
+257
4/29/2022
Kraken
-
Away
+116
