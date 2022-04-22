San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 14, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) looks to take a shot on goal during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 14, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) looks to take a shot on goal during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (46-20-11) take the ice against the San Jose Sharks (30-34-12) in NHL play on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Blues are fourth (with 103 points) and the Sharks 13th (72 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. St. Louis

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for St. Louis vs. San Jose

DateHomeAwayResult

11/18/2021

Blues

Sharks

4-1 STL

11/4/2021

Sharks

Blues

5-3 STL

St. Louis and San Jose Stats

  • The Blues score 3.7 goals per game (fourth in league), and the Sharks concede 3.2 (20th).
  • The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (29th in league), and the Blues are conceding 2.8 (10th).
  • St. Louis is fourth in the NHL in goal differential, at +69 (+0.9 per game).
  • San Jose is 24th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -44.
  • The Blues have scored 59 power-play goals (second in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 29 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Sharks have scored 38 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 34 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

St. Louis Impact Players

  • One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has scored 78 points in 70 games (33 goals and 45 assists).
  • Robert Thomas is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 74 points (19 goals, 55 assists) to the team.
  • Pavel Buchnevich has 70 total points for St. Louis, with 28 goals and 42 assists.
  • Ville Husso has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .923 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Alexei Toropchenko: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has scored 33 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 40 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the San Jose offense with 73 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 4.3 shots per game, shooting 10.8%.
  • Tomas Hertl has helped lead the offense for San Jose this season with 28 goals and 34 assists.
  • Logan Couture has 51 points so far, including 23 goals and 28 assists.
  • James Reimer has allowed 118 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 1228 saves with a .912 save percentage (19th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Lower-body), Alexander Barabanov: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (7) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) celebrate the first period goal by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Blackhawks vs. Kings Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_18117747
NHL

How to Watch Blues at Sharks

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) looks to take a shot on goal during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (7) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) celebrate the first period goal by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal with right wing Patrick Kane (88) and defenseman Seth Jones (4) against the Arizona Coyotes during the overtime session at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a glove save as San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) looks for the rebound during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) makes a save on a shot attempt by Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy