San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

Apr 14, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) looks to take a shot on goal during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (46-20-11) take the ice against the San Jose Sharks (30-34-12) in NHL play on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Blues are fourth (with 103 points) and the Sharks 13th (72 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Head-to-head results for St. Louis vs. San Jose

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2021 Blues Sharks 4-1 STL 11/4/2021 Sharks Blues 5-3 STL

St. Louis and San Jose Stats

The Blues score 3.7 goals per game (fourth in league), and the Sharks concede 3.2 (20th).

The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (29th in league), and the Blues are conceding 2.8 (10th).

St. Louis is fourth in the NHL in goal differential, at +69 (+0.9 per game).

San Jose is 24th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -44.

The Blues have scored 59 power-play goals (second in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 29 goals on power-plays (third in penalty-kill percentage).

The Sharks have scored 38 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 34 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

St. Louis Impact Players

One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has scored 78 points in 70 games (33 goals and 45 assists).

Robert Thomas is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 74 points (19 goals, 55 assists) to the team.

Pavel Buchnevich has 70 total points for St. Louis, with 28 goals and 42 assists.

Ville Husso has a goals against average of 2.5, and a .923 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Alexei Toropchenko: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has scored 33 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 40 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the San Jose offense with 73 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 4.3 shots per game, shooting 10.8%.

Tomas Hertl has helped lead the offense for San Jose this season with 28 goals and 34 assists.

Logan Couture has 51 points so far, including 23 goals and 28 assists.

James Reimer has allowed 118 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 1228 saves with a .912 save percentage (19th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Lower-body), Alexander Barabanov: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

