San Jose Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Saturday NHL schedule features the Tampa Bay Lightning (27-10-5) visiting the San Jose Sharks (21-18-2) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Lightning are second in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are eighth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Lightning -1.5 6

Tampa Bay and San Jose Stats

Tampa Bay Impact Players

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) and plays an average of 18:34 per game.

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 43 points (nine goals, 34 assists) to the team.

Alex Killorn has scored 12 goals and added 25 assists through 42 games for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 75 goals (2.3 goals against average) and recorded 881 saves with a .922 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Lightning Injuries: Erik Cernak: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: Out (Lower body), Ondrej Palat: Day To Day (Lower Body)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has totaled 21 goals and 25 assists in 36 games for San Jose, good for 46 points.

Tomas Hertl has racked up 37 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 21 goals and 16 assists.

Logan Couture's 13 goals and 18 assists add up to 31 points this season.

Adin Hill has a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league), with 543 total saves, allowing 58 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jacob Middleton: Out (Upper Body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

