San Jose Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

The Saturday NHL schedule features the Tampa Bay Lightning (27-10-5) visiting the San Jose Sharks (21-18-2) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Lightning are second in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are eighth in the Western Conference.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. San Jose
Tampa Bay and San Jose Stats
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) and plays an average of 18:34 per game.
- Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 43 points (nine goals, 34 assists) to the team.
- Alex Killorn has scored 12 goals and added 25 assists through 42 games for Tampa Bay.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 75 goals (2.3 goals against average) and recorded 881 saves with a .922 save percentage (10th-best in the league).
Lightning Injuries: Erik Cernak: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Zach Bogosian: Out (Lower body), Ondrej Palat: Day To Day (Lower Body)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier has totaled 21 goals and 25 assists in 36 games for San Jose, good for 46 points.
- Tomas Hertl has racked up 37 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 21 goals and 16 assists.
- Logan Couture's 13 goals and 18 assists add up to 31 points this season.
- Adin Hill has a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league), with 543 total saves, allowing 58 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jacob Middleton: Out (Upper Body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)
