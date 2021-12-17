San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose Sharks (15-13-1) and the Vancouver Canucks (13-15-2) hit the ice in San Jose, California on December 16, 2021 at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks rank 10th in the Western Conference with 31 points and the Canucks are 13th in the Western Conference with 28 points.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Vancouver
- Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Betting Information for San Jose vs. Vancouver
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Sharks
-1.5
5.5
San Jose and Vancouver Stats
- The Sharks are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Canucks are 16th in goals conceded (2.9).
- The Canucks are scoring 2.4 goals per game (28th in league), and the Sharks are conceding 2.7 (11th).
- San Jose is 19th in the league in goal differential, at -3 (-0.1 per game).
- Vancouver is 22nd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -14.
- On the power play, the Sharks have scored 14 goals (on 19.2% of opportunities, 17th in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 31 (killing off 66.7% of penalties, 32nd in league).
- The Canucks have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 10 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.1% of penalties).
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier is one of San Jose's leading contributors (28 total points), having collected 11 goals and 17 assists.
- Logan Couture has 25 points (0.9 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 16 assists.
- Tomas Hertl's 21 points this season have come via 14 goals and seven assists.
- James Reimer gives up 1.9 goals per game and records 27.6 saves per contest.
- Adin Hill has a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league), and has allowed 39 goals (2.6 per game) while recording 363 saves (24.2 per game).
Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller is one of the top offensive options for Vancouver with 29 points (1.0 per game), with nine goals and 20 assists in 30 games (playing 21:18 per game).
- Quinn Hughes is a leading scorer for Vancouver with 25 total points this season. He has scored two goals and added 23 assists in 29 games.
- Vancouver's Conor Garland is among the leaders on the team with 22 total points (nine goals and 13 assists).
- Thatcher Demko has 698 saves (29.1 per game) while allowing 63 goals (2.6 per game) with a .917 save percentage (17th in the league).
- Jaroslav Halak has a .905 save percentage, recording 171 total saves (24.4 per game) and allowing 18 goals (2.6 per game).
Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Travis Hamonic: Out (Lower Body), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Brad Hunt: Out (Health Protocols), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)
How To Watch
Live Stream: FUBOTV
