San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

The San Jose Sharks (15-13-1) and the Vancouver Canucks (13-15-2) hit the ice in San Jose, California on December 16, 2021 at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks rank 10th in the Western Conference with 31 points and the Canucks are 13th in the Western Conference with 28 points.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Vancouver

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Thursday, December 16, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Vancouver

Favorite Spread Total Sharks -1.5 5.5

San Jose and Vancouver Stats

The Sharks are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Canucks are 16th in goals conceded (2.9).

The Canucks are scoring 2.4 goals per game (28th in league), and the Sharks are conceding 2.7 (11th).

San Jose is 19th in the league in goal differential, at -3 (-0.1 per game).

Vancouver is 22nd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -14.

On the power play, the Sharks have scored 14 goals (on 19.2% of opportunities, 17th in NHL), and short-handed the Canucks have conceded 31 (killing off 66.7% of penalties, 32nd in league).

The Canucks have scored 19 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 10 goals while short-handed (killing off 86.1% of penalties).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is one of San Jose's leading contributors (28 total points), having collected 11 goals and 17 assists.

Logan Couture has 25 points (0.9 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 16 assists.

Tomas Hertl's 21 points this season have come via 14 goals and seven assists.

James Reimer gives up 1.9 goals per game and records 27.6 saves per contest.

Adin Hill has a .903 save percentage (33rd in the league), and has allowed 39 goals (2.6 per game) while recording 363 saves (24.2 per game).

Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller is one of the top offensive options for Vancouver with 29 points (1.0 per game), with nine goals and 20 assists in 30 games (playing 21:18 per game).

Quinn Hughes is a leading scorer for Vancouver with 25 total points this season. He has scored two goals and added 23 assists in 29 games.

Vancouver's Conor Garland is among the leaders on the team with 22 total points (nine goals and 13 assists).

Thatcher Demko has 698 saves (29.1 per game) while allowing 63 goals (2.6 per game) with a .917 save percentage (17th in the league).

Jaroslav Halak has a .905 save percentage, recording 171 total saves (24.4 per game) and allowing 18 goals (2.6 per game).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Travis Hamonic: Out (Lower Body), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Brad Hunt: Out (Health Protocols), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

