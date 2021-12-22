San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Dec 3, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) and San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) skate for the puck during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks (15-14-1) host the Vancouver Canucks (14-15-2) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on December 21, 2021, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks rank 11th with 31 points and the Canucks are 13th with 30 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Vancouver

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for San Jose vs. Vancouver

Favorite Spread Total Sharks -1.5 5.5

San Jose and Vancouver Stats

The Sharks are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Canucks are 16th in goals conceded (2.9).

The Canucks score 2.5 goals per game (78 in 31 games), and the Sharks give up 2.8 (84 in 30).

In terms of goal differential, San Jose is -6 on the season (19th in league).

Vancouver is 22nd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -11.

The Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Canucks have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 67.0% of penalties).

The Canucks have scored 20 power-play goals (14th in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 11 while short-handed (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is San Jose's leading contributor with 29 points. He has 12 goals and 17 assists this season.

Logan Couture is another of San Jose's most productive contributors through 29 games, with nine goals and 16 assists.

Tomas Hertl's 22 points this season have come via 14 goals and eight assists.

In 16 games, James Reimer has conceded 30 goals (1.9 per game) and has racked up 441 saves (27.6 per game).

Adin Hill has registered a .900 save percentage (41st in the league), conceding 43 goals (2.7 per game) with 388 saves (24.3 per game).

Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller is an offensive leader for Vancouver with 32 points (1.0 per game), with 10 goals and 22 assists in 31 games (playing 21:19 per game).

Quinn Hughes has scored 26 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has two goals and 24 assists.

Conor Garland's nine goals and 13 assists add up to 22 points this season.

Thatcher Demko has 732 saves (29.3 per game) while giving up 65 goals (2.6 per game) with a .918 save percentage (15th in the league).

Jaroslav Halak has made 171 total saves (24.4 per game) with a .905 save percentage, giving up 18 goals (2.6 per game).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Travis Hamonic: Out (Lower Body), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Tyler Myers: Out (COVID-19), Brad Hunt: Out (Health Protocols), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

