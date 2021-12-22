San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Jose Sharks (15-14-1) host the Vancouver Canucks (14-15-2) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on December 21, 2021, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Sharks rank 11th with 31 points and the Canucks are 13th with 30 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Vancouver
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Betting Information for San Jose vs. Vancouver
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Sharks
-1.5
5.5
San Jose and Vancouver Stats
- The Sharks are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Canucks are 16th in goals conceded (2.9).
- The Canucks score 2.5 goals per game (78 in 31 games), and the Sharks give up 2.8 (84 in 30).
- In terms of goal differential, San Jose is -6 on the season (19th in league).
- Vancouver is 22nd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -11.
- The Sharks have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 18.9% of opportunities), and the Canucks have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 67.0% of penalties).
- The Canucks have scored 20 power-play goals (14th in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 11 while short-handed (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier is San Jose's leading contributor with 29 points. He has 12 goals and 17 assists this season.
- Logan Couture is another of San Jose's most productive contributors through 29 games, with nine goals and 16 assists.
- Tomas Hertl's 22 points this season have come via 14 goals and eight assists.
- In 16 games, James Reimer has conceded 30 goals (1.9 per game) and has racked up 441 saves (27.6 per game).
- Adin Hill has registered a .900 save percentage (41st in the league), conceding 43 goals (2.7 per game) with 388 saves (24.3 per game).
Sharks Injuries: Rudolfs Balcers: Out (Lower-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body)
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller is an offensive leader for Vancouver with 32 points (1.0 per game), with 10 goals and 22 assists in 31 games (playing 21:19 per game).
- Quinn Hughes has scored 26 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has two goals and 24 assists.
- Conor Garland's nine goals and 13 assists add up to 22 points this season.
- Thatcher Demko has 732 saves (29.3 per game) while giving up 65 goals (2.6 per game) with a .918 save percentage (15th in the league).
- Jaroslav Halak has made 171 total saves (24.4 per game) with a .905 save percentage, giving up 18 goals (2.6 per game).
Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Travis Hamonic: Out (Lower Body), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Tyler Myers: Out (COVID-19), Brad Hunt: Out (Health Protocols), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)
