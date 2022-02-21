San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 9, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-18-4) take on the San Jose Sharks (22-21-5) as a part of Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 8:00 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Golden Knights rank sixth and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 6

Las Vegas and San Jose Stats

The Golden Knights score 3.2 goals per game (12th in league), and the Sharks concede 3.1 (21st).

The Sharks are 23rd in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Golden Knights are 18th in goals conceded (3.0).

In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +13 on the season (12th in league).

San Jose is -20 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the NHL.

The Sharks have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.6% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 19.5% of opportunities).

The Sharks have scored 24 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 29 while short-handed (17th in penalty-kill percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

One of Las Vegas' most productive offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) and plays an average of 19:24 per game.

Jonathan Marchessault is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 35 points (20 goals, 15 assists) to the team.

Reilly Smith has 14 goals and 19 assists for Las Vegas.

Laurent Brossoit has a 2.7 goals against average, and 401 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 32nd in the league.

Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Upper body), Zach Whitecloud: Out (Foot), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is an offensive leader for San Jose with 50 points (1.2 per game), with 23 goals and 27 assists in 43 games (playing 18:58 per game).

Tomas Hertl has amassed 40 points this season, with 22 goals and 18 assists.

Logan Couture's 15 goals and 20 assists add up to 35 points this season.

Adin Hill has a .901 save percentage (36th in the league), with 558 total saves, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

