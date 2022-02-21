San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 9, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-18-4) take on the San Jose Sharks (22-21-5) as a part of Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 8:00 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Golden Knights rank sixth and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Las Vegas

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. San Jose

Golden Knights vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Golden Knights

-1.5

6

Las Vegas and San Jose Stats

  • The Golden Knights score 3.2 goals per game (12th in league), and the Sharks concede 3.1 (21st).
  • The Sharks are 23rd in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Golden Knights are 18th in goals conceded (3.0).
  • In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +13 on the season (12th in league).
  • San Jose is -20 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the NHL.
  • The Sharks have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.6% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 19.5% of opportunities).
  • The Sharks have scored 24 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 29 while short-handed (17th in penalty-kill percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • One of Las Vegas' most productive offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) and plays an average of 19:24 per game.
  • Jonathan Marchessault is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 35 points (20 goals, 15 assists) to the team.
  • Reilly Smith has 14 goals and 19 assists for Las Vegas.
  • Laurent Brossoit has a 2.7 goals against average, and 401 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 32nd in the league.

Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Upper body), Zach Whitecloud: Out (Foot), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier is an offensive leader for San Jose with 50 points (1.2 per game), with 23 goals and 27 assists in 43 games (playing 18:58 per game).
  • Tomas Hertl has amassed 40 points this season, with 22 goals and 18 assists.
  • Logan Couture's 15 goals and 20 assists add up to 35 points this season.
  • Adin Hill has a .901 save percentage (36th in the league), with 558 total saves, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

entertainment
