San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-18-4) take on the San Jose Sharks (22-21-5) as a part of Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 8:00 PM ET at SAP Center at San Jose. The Golden Knights rank sixth and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Las Vegas and San Jose Stats
- The Golden Knights score 3.2 goals per game (12th in league), and the Sharks concede 3.1 (21st).
- The Sharks are 23rd in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Golden Knights are 18th in goals conceded (3.0).
- In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +13 on the season (12th in league).
- San Jose is -20 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the NHL.
- The Sharks have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.6% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 19.5% of opportunities).
- The Sharks have scored 24 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 29 while short-handed (17th in penalty-kill percentage).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- One of Las Vegas' most productive offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) and plays an average of 19:24 per game.
- Jonathan Marchessault is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 35 points (20 goals, 15 assists) to the team.
- Reilly Smith has 14 goals and 19 assists for Las Vegas.
- Laurent Brossoit has a 2.7 goals against average, and 401 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 32nd in the league.
Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Upper body), Zach Whitecloud: Out (Foot), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier is an offensive leader for San Jose with 50 points (1.2 per game), with 23 goals and 27 assists in 43 games (playing 18:58 per game).
- Tomas Hertl has amassed 40 points this season, with 22 goals and 18 assists.
- Logan Couture's 15 goals and 20 assists add up to 35 points this season.
- Adin Hill has a .901 save percentage (36th in the league), with 558 total saves, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)
