San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL slate features the Vegas Golden Knights (29-20-4) hosting the San Jose Sharks (23-23-6) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank seventh and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. San Jose

Golden Knights vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Las Vegas and San Jose Stats

  • The Golden Knights put up 3.2 goals per game (168 in 53 games), and the Sharks concede 3.1 (162 in 52).
  • The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (137 in 52 games), and the Golden Knights give up 2.9 (155 in 53).
  • Las Vegas is 12th in the NHL in goal differential, at +13 (+0.2 per game).
  • San Jose is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -25 (-0.5 per game).
  • On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 25 goals (on 18.5% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 19 (killing off 86.0% of penalties, second in league).
  • The Golden Knights have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (14th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 28 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has recorded 24 goals and 29 assists in 47 games for San Jose, good for 53 points.
  • Tomas Hertl is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with 42 total points (0.8 per game), with 22 goals and 20 assists in 52 games.
  • Logan Couture has 39 points so far, including 18 goals and 21 assists.
  • James Reimer has 908 saves while giving up 86 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .913 save percentage (21st in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Nicolas Meloche: Day To Day (Illness), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Personal), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has scored 41 points in 50 games (14 goals and 27 assists).
  • Jonathan Marchessault has 36 points (0.8 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 15 assists.
  • Shea Theodore's season total of 35 points has come from eight goals and 27 assists.
  • Laurent Brossoit has allowed 48 goals (2.69 goals against average) and recorded 448 saves.

Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Robin Lehner: Out (Upper Body), Jonathan Marchessault: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

March
1
2022

San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
