San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL slate features the Vegas Golden Knights (29-20-4) hosting the San Jose Sharks (23-23-6) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank seventh and the Sharks 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. San Jose

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. San Jose

Las Vegas and San Jose Stats

The Golden Knights put up 3.2 goals per game (168 in 53 games), and the Sharks concede 3.1 (162 in 52).

The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (137 in 52 games), and the Golden Knights give up 2.9 (155 in 53).

Las Vegas is 12th in the NHL in goal differential, at +13 (+0.2 per game).

San Jose is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -25 (-0.5 per game).

On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 25 goals (on 18.5% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 19 (killing off 86.0% of penalties, second in league).

The Golden Knights have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (14th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Sharks have scored 28 power-play goals (16th in power-play percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has recorded 24 goals and 29 assists in 47 games for San Jose, good for 53 points.

Tomas Hertl is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with 42 total points (0.8 per game), with 22 goals and 20 assists in 52 games.

Logan Couture has 39 points so far, including 18 goals and 21 assists.

James Reimer has 908 saves while giving up 86 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .913 save percentage (21st in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Nicolas Meloche: Day To Day (Illness), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Personal), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Las Vegas Impact Players

One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has scored 41 points in 50 games (14 goals and 27 assists).

Jonathan Marchessault has 36 points (0.8 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 15 assists.

Shea Theodore's season total of 35 points has come from eight goals and 27 assists.

Laurent Brossoit has allowed 48 goals (2.69 goals against average) and recorded 448 saves.

Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Robin Lehner: Out (Upper Body), Jonathan Marchessault: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

