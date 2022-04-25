San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's NHL action will see the Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-5) take on the San Jose Sharks (31-35-12), starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with 89 points and the Sharks are 12th in the Western Conference with 74 points.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. San Jose

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas and San Jose Stats

On average, the Golden Knights score 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Sharks allow 3.1 (19th).

The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (31st in league), and the Golden Knights are conceding 3.0 (14th).

Las Vegas is 14th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +15.

San Jose is 24th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -43.

The Sharks have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.8% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 17.6% of opportunities).

The Sharks have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 18.7% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.6% of penalties).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier has scored 34 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 41 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the San Jose offense with 75 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 4.2 shots per game, shooting 11%.

Tomas Hertl has helped lead the attack for San Jose this season with 29 goals and 34 assists.

Brent Burns has 52 points so far, including nine goals and 43 assists.

James Reimer has a .913 save percentage (16th in the league), with 1253 total saves, allowing 120 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Las Vegas Impact Players

One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Jonathan Marchessault, who has scored 64 points in 72 games (29 goals and 35 assists).

Chandler Stephenson has 19 goals and 40 assists to total 59 points (0.8 per game).

Shea Theodore has 48 total points for Las Vegas, with 14 goals and 34 assists.

Robin Lehner has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1168 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 30th in the league.

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)

Golden Knights Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/16/2022 Oilers L 4-0 Away +106 4/18/2022 Devils L 3-2 Home -351 4/20/2022 Capitals W 4-3 Home -149 4/24/2022 Sharks - Home -355 4/26/2022 Stars - Away - 4/27/2022 Blackhawks - Away - 4/29/2022 Blues - Away -

Sharks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/19/2022 Blue Jackets W 3-2 Home -140 4/21/2022 Blues L 3-1 Home +166 4/23/2022 Blackhawks W 4-1 Home -149 4/24/2022 Golden Knights - Away +275 4/26/2022 Ducks - Home - 4/28/2022 Oilers - Away - 4/29/2022 Kraken - Away -

