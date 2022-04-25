San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's NHL action will see the Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-5) take on the San Jose Sharks (31-35-12), starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with 89 points and the Sharks are 12th in the Western Conference with 74 points.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Las Vegas and San Jose Stats

  • On average, the Golden Knights score 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Sharks allow 3.1 (19th).
  • The Sharks score 2.6 goals per game (31st in league), and the Golden Knights are conceding 3.0 (14th).
  • Las Vegas is 14th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +15.
  • San Jose is 24th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -43.
  • The Sharks have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.8% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 17.6% of opportunities).
  • The Sharks have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 18.7% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.6% of penalties).

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier has scored 34 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 41 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the San Jose offense with 75 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 4.2 shots per game, shooting 11%.
  • Tomas Hertl has helped lead the attack for San Jose this season with 29 goals and 34 assists.
  • Brent Burns has 52 points so far, including nine goals and 43 assists.
  • James Reimer has a .913 save percentage (16th in the league), with 1253 total saves, allowing 120 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Jonathan Marchessault, who has scored 64 points in 72 games (29 goals and 35 assists).
  • Chandler Stephenson has 19 goals and 40 assists to total 59 points (0.8 per game).
  • Shea Theodore has 48 total points for Las Vegas, with 14 goals and 34 assists.
  • Robin Lehner has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1168 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 30th in the league.

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)

Golden Knights Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/16/2022

Oilers

L 4-0

Away

+106

4/18/2022

Devils

L 3-2

Home

-351

4/20/2022

Capitals

W 4-3

Home

-149

4/24/2022

Sharks

-

Home

-355

4/26/2022

Stars

-

Away

-

4/27/2022

Blackhawks

-

Away

-

4/29/2022

Blues

-

Away

-

Sharks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/19/2022

Blue Jackets

W 3-2

Home

-140

4/21/2022

Blues

L 3-1

Home

+166

4/23/2022

Blackhawks

W 4-1

Home

-149

4/24/2022

Golden Knights

-

Away

+275

4/26/2022

Ducks

-

Home

-

4/28/2022

Oilers

-

Away

-

4/29/2022

Kraken

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

