How to Watch Sharks at Ducks

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sharks hit the road to take on the Ducks in Anaheim.

The NHL season continues Tuesday night with quite a few good games to watch. One of those matchups will feature the Sharks hitting the road to take on the Ducks in Anaheim. Both teams are fighting to work their way into the playoff picture and both could use a huge win this evening.

How to Watch the San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

The Sharks are 22-22-5 and need to string a few wins together. San Jose has been solid this year, but it needs to be better to get a spot in the playoffs. Last time out, the Sharks ended up losing to the Golden Knights by a final score of 4–1.

The Ducks are 24-19-9. They are on the border of the playoff picture as well and need to pick up some wins. Anaheim is fresh off of a big 7–4 win over the Canucks in its last game.

This is going to be a very intriguing game to watch. Both teams are evenly matched and they are both in need of wins.

