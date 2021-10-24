How to Watch Sharks vs. Bruins

    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    An early season clash of styles and conferences makes for a fun afternoon of NHL hockey when the San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins square off.
    Author:

    The San Jose Sharks (4-0-0) travel cross country to face the Boston Bruins (2-1-0) that will test the Sharks offense and the Bruins defense. 

    Last season, the Bruins made it to the second round of the NHL playoffs before getting knocked out by the New York Islanders, who gave the Stanley Cup Champions their toughest test of the playoffs. 

    How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Boston Bruins:

    Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports California

    Live Stream San Jose Sharks at Boston Bruins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Sharks have started off undefeated but had a couple of shootouts along the way, winning behind their strong offense. 

    The Sharks are starting the season on the road outside of the season opener. They have won three of their first four on the road and have two more games on the road before they get to go home for a stretch. The first game comes against the Bruins, coming off their win in Toronto.

    Looking at the Sharks offense, which is tied for the third most goals in the NHL and second most in the western conference, the most impressive element might be the balance.

    They do not have a single player with more than three goals scored individually, and nine that have scored so far in four games. That is more impressive than the league's top scoring team, the Edmonton Oilers. The team shares the puck well with five players with multiple assists, led by Timo Meier and Logan Couture (seven points).

    The Bruins are tied for the fourth least scored goals in the eastern conference and are tied for the seventh least in the entire league (10). It's all about the defense, which has given up eight total goals, good for a tie for fourth in the NHL.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    USATSI_16984342 (1)
