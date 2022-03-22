How to Watch Sharks vs. Flames

The Sharks and Flames are set to square off on Tuesday night in NHL action.

With the race for the 2021-22 NHL playoffs heating up, there will be quite a few good games to watch on Tuesday night. Teams are jockeying back and forth for seeding and plenty of teams will look for a big win tonight. One of the main matchups to watch will feature the Sharks traveling to Calgary to take on the Flames.

How to Watch the San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sharks hold a 27-27-8 record. While they aren't out of the playoffs yet, San Jose needs to start playing with some level of desperation to pick up some wins in a hurry. The Sharks are coming off of a 4-2 victory over the Coyotes in their last game.

The Flames are considered a top Stanley Cup contender right now. Calgary is 38-16-8 and will look to defend its home ice to improve that record even more. Last time out, the Flames ended up defeating the Canucks by a final score of 5-2.

Both of these teams are talented and should put on a show for the fans. While the Flames are favored to win, the Sharks aren't going to go down without a major fight.

Regional restrictions may apply.