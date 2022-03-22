How to Watch Sharks vs. Flames

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sharks and Flames are set to square off on Tuesday night in NHL action.

With the race for the 2021-22 NHL playoffs heating up, there will be quite a few good games to watch on Tuesday night. Teams are jockeying back and forth for seeding and plenty of teams will look for a big win tonight. One of the main matchups to watch will feature the Sharks traveling to Calgary to take on the Flames.

How to Watch the San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sharks hold a 27-27-8 record. While they aren't out of the playoffs yet, San Jose needs to start playing with some level of desperation to pick up some wins in a hurry. The Sharks are coming off of a 4-2 victory over the Coyotes in their last game.

The Flames are considered a top Stanley Cup contender right now. Calgary is 38-16-8 and will look to defend its home ice to improve that record even more. Last time out, the Flames ended up defeating the Canucks by a final score of 5-2.

Both of these teams are talented and should put on a show for the fans. While the Flames are favored to win, the Sharks aren't going to go down without a major fight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
22
2022

San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) shoots against the Creighton Bluejays during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena.
College Basketball

How to Watch the Sweet 16 Matchup: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence

By Daniela Perezjust now
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal by right wing Timo Meier (28) against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sharks vs. Flames

By Evan Masseyjust now
Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) reaches around Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Mar 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
UCLA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch UCLA vs. Loyola Marymount

By Alex Barthjust now
Feb 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jordan Wright (4) and Vanderbilt Commodores forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42) celebrate after a win over the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch NIT Quarterfinals: Xavier vs. Vanderbilt

By Matthew Beighlejust now
Mar 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after assisting on a goal scored by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
iHeartRadio
entertainment

How to Watch iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy