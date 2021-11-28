How to Watch Sharks at Blackhawks

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Blackhawks have turned their season around this month and they look to keep their success going Sunday against the Sharks.
    The Sharks travel to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks in search of a victory after dropping three of their last five games. That includes their last game against Toronto, which dominated in every facet of the game as the Sharks lost 4–1. 

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports California

    Live stream San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Blackhawks have an interim general manager in Kyle Davidson and an interim head coach in Derek King, as they let go of Jeremy Colliton in his fourth season. After only one win in the first month of the season and a 1-9-2 record, the shift to King has seemed to have paid off so far.

    Chicago has won six of its eight games under King, including its last game against St. Louis, which the Blackhawks won in overtime after overcoming a 2–0 deficit. They seem to be a whole new team that has the resiliency to bounce back from anything. The Sharks are the better team in the standings but will have their hands full traveling to Chicago.

