How to Watch Sharks at Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have turned their season around this month and they look to keep their success going Sunday against the Sharks.

The Sharks travel to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks in search of a victory after dropping three of their last five games. That includes their last game against Toronto, which dominated in every facet of the game as the Sharks lost 4–1.

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

The Blackhawks have an interim general manager in Kyle Davidson and an interim head coach in Derek King, as they let go of Jeremy Colliton in his fourth season. After only one win in the first month of the season and a 1-9-2 record, the shift to King has seemed to have paid off so far.

Chicago has won six of its eight games under King, including its last game against St. Louis, which the Blackhawks won in overtime after overcoming a 2–0 deficit. They seem to be a whole new team that has the resiliency to bounce back from anything. The Sharks are the better team in the standings but will have their hands full traveling to Chicago.

